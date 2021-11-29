Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress.

Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.

The ageless star kept her hair down for the star-studded award ceremony hosted by Billy Porter. Attendees included Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas, Gabrielle Union, Adriana Lima, Kate Beckinsale, and Gillian Anderson, among others.

The first in-person ceremony since 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony also featured a memorial to prolific designer Virgil Abloh, who died on Nov. 28 after a private battle with cancer at the age of 41. Idris Elba paid tribute to the visionary, who worked as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, at the ceremony.

Per PEOPLE, the actor recited the poem “When Great Trees Fall” by Maya Angelou and said, “I lost a friend, his wife lost a husband, the fashion industry lost a legend, and the world lost a special human being.” Idris remembered the designer as “one of the few people I could have a conversation [with] about multitasking,” noting, “But he didn’t do it for the fame or the money, he did it to inspire others.”

He concluded, “Those who know Virgil know he would want us to have a good time. Tonight’s entire show is dedicated to Virgil Abloh’s life.” The late designer was one of 15 designers and creatives recognized as leaders of change at the awards on Monday evening; Stella McCartney and Alessandro Michele were among the names celebrated alongside Virgil.

At the event, Demi joined British diver and Olympian Tom Daley on stage to present the Designer of the Year Award to Kim Jones, artistic director for Fendi and Dior. The actress was also on hand to celebrate Kim at the 2021 WSJ Innovator Awards in New York in early November, sharing a series of photos with the designer at the event. “Last night at #WSJInnovators with @mrkimjones,” Demi captioned a Nov. 2 Instagram post. “You are extraordinary and so deserve this honor.”