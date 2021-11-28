Gwen Stefani Stuns In Red Holiday Dress For Festive Disney Special Performance

Gwen Stefani got us all into the holiday spirit with her cheerful performance during ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.’ She dazzled in two very festive outfits!

No one loves the holidays quite like Gwen Stefani! After an introduction by hosts Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, and Ariana DeBose, Gwen helped kick off The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration with a performance of her holiday hit “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

She stepped out onto the stage in a sparkling red dress with black and white polka dot detailing. The singer put her own twist on the Mrs. Claus look! Gwen rocked her signature red lips and had her hair up in a high ponytail. As she performed, there was an incredible light show going off behind her.

Gwen also performed “Jingle Bells” during the Magical Holiday Celebration special. She decided to do a wardrobe change and went for an Alice In Wonderland-themed outfit for her second performance. Gwen used the Mad Tea Party ride as her stage!

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” is Gwen’s holiday song with husband Blake Shelton. When the song was released in 2017, Gwen and Blake were just dating. The longtime couple married in July 2021. Blake wasn’t able to make this performance, but Gwen totally slayed the song solo.

Gwen’s not done bringing Disney magic just yet. She will be performing “Cheer for the Elves” at the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, which will air December 25 on ABC. Other performers include Darren Criss, Kristin Chenoweth, Jimmie Allen, Meg Donnelly, Brett Eldredge, Norah Jones, and more.

This year’s holiday season is extra special for Gwen. This will be Gwen and Blake’s first Christmas as a married couple! The pair just celebrated their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife. Gwen gave fans an inside look at the Stefani-Shelton Thanksgiving celebrations and wrote on Instagram, “Sooooo much to be thankful for @blakeshelton #iloveu #firstmarriedthanksgiving gx #onelove #family #beliver.”

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Gwen and Blake are thrilled to be spending the holidays together as a married couple. “Since getting married this summer, Blake and Gwen have both been so incredibly busy juggling their career, making music, filming, etc. They really haven’t had a moment to stop and hit the pause button for a bit,” our source said. “The past few months have gone by so quickly and they’re looking forward to some well-deserved time off.”