Angelina Jolie Steps Out For Coffee Date With Daughters Vivienne, 13, & Zahara, 16 – Photos

Family affair! Angelina Jolie treated her teen daughters Vivienne and Zahara to a fun-filled outing to grab some coffee in the tony Los Feliz neighborhood.

Angelina Jolie proved herself a doting mom once again as she treated her daughters Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 16, to a fun family coffee date. The 46-year-old Eternals star was spotted leaving a restaurant with her teens in tow on November 26 in the Los Angeles burb of Los Feliz. Keeping it casual, the Oscar winner donned a plain white tee, floral black and white pants by Dior and a pair of sandals. She set off the low-key look with a taupe coat and stylish handbag.

Meanwhile, Vivienne mirrored her mom with a white tee and sandals, while adding ripped blue jeans to her relaxed wardrobe. With her hair pulled back in a simple ponytail, she made her way down the sidewalk holding the coffee shop goodies. Flanking her famous mom, Zahara added a bit of brightness to her own get up, as she rocked a yellow tank for the sunny day out. She finished off the look with a pair of black slacks and white sneakers.

Along with Vivienne and Zahara, Angelina also shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and Knox, 13, with her ex Brad Pitt. She recently spoke about her parenting, admitting she tends to be “tough” on herself regarding their upbringing. “I’m not a perfect parent by any means,” Angelina told People. “Every day I feel like I’m more aware of everything I don’t do right. And I’m pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?’”

“They’re pretty great people,” she added of her children. “And because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.”

It’s obvious Angelina adores her children, which is why she is still entangled in a legal battle with Brad to have full custody of them. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.