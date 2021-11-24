See Pic

Courteney Cox & Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Enjoy A Rare Public Date Night In Malibu — Photo

courteney cox and johnny mcdaid
BACKGRID
Courteney Cox Chanel NRDC dinner, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Jun 2018 WEARING CHANEL
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Courteney Cox enjoys a Monday dinner with friends at the SoHo house in Malibu. The star shares a smile with our cameras as she awaits for her ride at the valet. Pictured: Courteney Cox BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Courteney Cox One Love Malibu Festival at King Gillette Ranch, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Dec 2018 Benefit concert for Woolsey fire recovery
Courteney Cox Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon, Inside, New York, USA - 16 Oct 2018 WEARING CHANEL View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid stepped out for some Japanese food ahead of Thanksgiving.

Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid enjoyed a date night in Malibu ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. The actress, 57, and her Snow Patrol musician beau, 45, stepped out for Japanese food at celebrity favorite Nobu on Tuesday, Nov. 23, both keeping it casual. The Friends star wore a black sweater with grey denim while her partner wore a leather jacket and black jeans.

courteney cox and johnny mcdaid
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid enjoy date night in Malibu on November 23, 2021 (BACKGRID)

The two have been dating since 2013. They were previously engaged, announcing the news in June 2014, but split and called it off in December 2015. However, the couple reconciled the following year, having been spotted on a lunch and shopping date in March 2016. While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2019, Courteney confirmed the engagement wasn’t back on despite their reconciliation.

“He’s not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together,” Courteney clarified. “We broke off our engagement and he moved to England. Then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before. Everything’s better.” She added, “The distance — after that breakup, we were apart for six months — that really showed us a lot.”

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples On Date Night -- Photos Of Chrissy Teigen With John Legend & More

*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz pictured out and about after having lunch in Brooklyn. Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - David Foster and Katharine McPhee share a kiss as they leave the San Vicente Bungalows after a dinner date. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The star similarly touched on the reunion while on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls in August 2016. Prior to her relationship with the musician, Courteney was married to David Arquette. They split in 2013 after 14 years of marriage. They share daughter Coco, 17, together. While on Running Wild, Courteney told Bear Grylls that while there “wasn’t a dramatic ending” to her marriage with David, her split from Johnny had been “brutal.”

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid (SplashNews)

“It wasn’t a dramatic ending,” she said of her divorce. “I mean, as divorces go, I would say it’s one of the better ones, for sure. We’re good coparents together.” Courteney added that she and Johnny were back together in a “new context,” calling it different. “We were engaged for over a year and then we broke up,” she said. “There’s something about, you know, he’s from Ireland, and the way he regards love is precious.”

“We have to treat it in a different way,” she continued. “It’s more special. . . So, I didn’t know how to regard love the way he does. And it definitely made a lot of mistakes that I see, whether it’s co-dependency or people-pleasing. I didn’t know how to bring it in. It was always external. I definitely have learned a lot, and no matter what, I will be a better person from that breakup, even though it was so brutal.”