‘Teen Mom OG’ Finale Recap: Catelynn Gives Birth & Amber Claims An Ex Physically Abused Her

Is this the end of Teen Mom OG? The Nov. 23 season finale of the series sure felt like it could have been a series finale, as it featured a lot of heartwarming moments that wrapped up everyone’s storylines perfectly. Obviously, we don’t want the show to end — we’re just saying that the episode was as good as a series finale, which are generally pretty monumental.

In this week’s episode, Catelynn Lowell went into labor with her and husband Tyler Baltierra‘s fourth child. She knew the baby would be coming soon since she went into labor early with her other children, and that’s exactly what happened. Almost immediately after she started having contractions, Catelynn’s doctor urged her to go to the hospital since her prior births didn’t take very long. So Tyler asked his mom to watch their two daughters, Nova and Vaeda, at home, and they raced to the hospital.

Sadly, they arrived too late for Catelynn to get any sort of pain medication, so Tyler had to rely on pressing on a pressure point in the center of Catelynn’s hand to help her deal with the pain of childbirth. But as Catelynn and her doctor suspected, the labor didn’t last too long and baby Rya Rose was delivered in three hours. The baby came out healthy and everyone was thrilled — especially Nova, who couldn’t wait for mommy and daddy to bring her new little sister home.

Meanwhile, Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley finally went to therapy for a joint session. And it was during this session that he learned all about Amber’s diagnoses. She had told him about them before, but he never believed her. However, now that a professional has shared the same info with him, he said he now trusts that the information she gave him is accurate.

Amber also revealed that some of the reasons why she was absent in daughter Leah‘s life in the past was because she had partners who weren’t healthy for Leah to be around. Amber even claimed that she’d often bail on showing up for Leah when she had a bruise on her face from physical abuse.

In the end, Gary said he wasn’t sure how much he wanted Leah to know about, but he was open to brining her to a joint family therapy session in the future.

In other Teen Mom OG news: Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney planed a romantic date to continue working on their marriage, Mackenzie McKee‘s father asked to take Jaxie to Oklahoma for the summer, and Cheyenne Floyd revealed she’s exhausted after giving birth to her second child, so she dedicated time to postpartum recovery.

