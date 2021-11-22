Watch

Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Bianka, 4, Plays Basketball With Pau Gasol In Adorable Video — Watch

Vanessa Bryant
Marksman / MEGA
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Bryant and Natalia Bryant 'A Wrinkle in Time' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2018
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China, in San DiegoChina USA Women soccer, San Diego, USA
The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. 18 Dec 2017 Pictured: The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA135063_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s daughter showed off her basketball skills with an adorable video taken with former Lakers player Pau Gasol.

Basketball seems to run in the family! Vanessa Bryant shared an adorable video of her four-year-old daughter Bianka showing off her basketball skills on Sunday November 21. The video featured Vanessa’s daughter practicing underneath her dad’s retired numbers (8 and 24) at a Los Angeles Lakers training facility, where Bianka shared a sweet moment with her dad’s former teammate.

Vanessa, 39, shared the video and a series of videos of her second youngest daughter playing with a basketball. Bianka was catching up on some quality time with Pau Gasol, 41, who played with her dad Kobe Bryant from 2008 until 2014. Bianka was wearing a pair of plaid leggings and a black long-sleeve shirt, as she played with Pau. Pau was rocking a pair of jeans, a dark t-shirt, and a pair of Nike sneakers, as he dribbled down low with Bianka and a few other youngsters. While Pau was dribbling close to the ground, Bianka adorably went through his legs to take the ball. Vanessa captioned the photo, revealing that she considers Pau to be Bianka’s uncle, along with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, 51.

Bianka is Vanessa’s second youngest daughter. Her older sister is Natalia, 18, and her younger sister is Capri, 2. She also had an older sister Gianna, who sadly died in the same helicopter crash that killed her father at age 13. Vanessa revealed that the whole family had done a family Halloween costume on October 31, where she dressed as Cruella de Vil, from the 101 Dalmatians movies, and her daughters had fittingly dressed as some adorable Dalmatians. Vanessa also shared a photo on August 19, revealing that she’d dropped of her eldest daughter at college with her little sisters in tow. “Today was rough (This was before the tears came down),” she wrote in a caption, before offering some advice to Natalia. “BE EPIC and FIGHT ON.”

Vanessa shared a sweet photo with her daughter Bianka. (Marksman / MEGA)

