Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Bianka, 4, Plays Basketball With Pau Gasol In Adorable Video — Watch

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s daughter showed off her basketball skills with an adorable video taken with former Lakers player Pau Gasol.

Basketball seems to run in the family! Vanessa Bryant shared an adorable video of her four-year-old daughter Bianka showing off her basketball skills on Sunday November 21. The video featured Vanessa’s daughter practicing underneath her dad’s retired numbers (8 and 24) at a Los Angeles Lakers training facility, where Bianka shared a sweet moment with her dad’s former teammate.

Vanessa, 39, shared the video and a series of videos of her second youngest daughter playing with a basketball. Bianka was catching up on some quality time with Pau Gasol, 41, who played with her dad Kobe Bryant from 2008 until 2014. Bianka was wearing a pair of plaid leggings and a black long-sleeve shirt, as she played with Pau. Pau was rocking a pair of jeans, a dark t-shirt, and a pair of Nike sneakers, as he dribbled down low with Bianka and a few other youngsters. While Pau was dribbling close to the ground, Bianka adorably went through his legs to take the ball. Vanessa captioned the photo, revealing that she considers Pau to be Bianka’s uncle, along with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, 51.

Bianka is Vanessa’s second youngest daughter. Her older sister is Natalia, 18, and her younger sister is Capri, 2. She also had an older sister Gianna, who sadly died in the same helicopter crash that killed her father at age 13. Vanessa revealed that the whole family had done a family Halloween costume on October 31, where she dressed as Cruella de Vil, from the 101 Dalmatians movies, and her daughters had fittingly dressed as some adorable Dalmatians. Vanessa also shared a photo on August 19, revealing that she’d dropped of her eldest daughter at college with her little sisters in tow. “Today was rough (This was before the tears came down),” she wrote in a caption, before offering some advice to Natalia. “BE EPIC and FIGHT ON.”

Back in August, Vanessa also shared an amazing selfie with Vin Diesel, Ciara, and Kris Jenner, while she was attending the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, while in Venice, Italy. Vanessa also shared a sweet photo of herself with Ciara in Mexico, earlier in August.