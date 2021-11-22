‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Preview: Tammy’s Niece Comes Out As Bisexual

Tammy’s niece, Emily, stops by Tammy’s place to tell her aunt all about her new girlfriend in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘1000-Lb. Sisters.’

Tammy Slaton and her niece, Emily, have a catch-up session in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 22 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Tammy and Emily are very close. Tammy knows that can call Emily for anything she needs. And when Emily needs someone to talk to, Tammy is always there.

This time, Tammy has a question for Emily. Who is she dating? “I’m dating a female,” Emily tells Tammy. Tammy jokes that she didn’t give Emily “permission” to do this.

“The way that I define myself about my sexuality is bisexual,” the 18-year-old continues. “Tammy helped me by telling me that you can’t change who you are, you can’t change who you love and who you want to be with.”

Emily explains to Tammy that her girlfriend is “sweet” and “kind.” She adds, “She’s treating me than anybody else has.”

For Tammy, the fact that her niece can open up to her about anything means so much. “I was one of the first people that found out that Emily was gay,” Tammy reveals. “Me and Emily have a bond. Because I am pansexual, she knows she can come to me and not feel judged or whatever.”

Earlier in the year, Tammy revealed on the show that she is pansexual. “I wasn’t afraid to come out because I knew Jerry would be okay with it, and I was hoping to be able to be a spokesperson for other people. I want people to know it’s okay to be who you are and love whoever you want to,” Tammy told HollywoodLife in March 2021.

Tammy’s love for her family is what is pushing her to lose weight. “I keep saying I wanna do the weight loss for my niece and nephews,” Tammy says. “And this is [a] prime example. If I’m not around, who is she gonna confide in?” Season 3 of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC.