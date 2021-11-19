See Pics

Scarlett Johansson Rocks Plunging Sequined Top At 1st Post-Baby Event With Colin Jost — Photos

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost 35th American Cinematheque Award, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Nov 2021 Scarlett Johansson honored at 35th American Cinematheque Award tribute
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Scarlett Johansson made her first public appearance since giving birth to son Cosmo at the American Cinematheque Awards. Scarlett wowed in a sequined top and white pantsuit.

Scarlett Johansson, 36, made her debut as a mom of two at the American Cinematheque Awards on November 18. She walked the red carpet with husband Colin Jost, 39, and wowed in a plunging sequined top paired with a white pantsuit. This is the first time Scarlett has been seen in public since the birth of her and Colin’s son, Cosmo, was announced in August 2021.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost at the American Cinematheque Awards. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The actress and Colin held hands on the red carpet as they posed for photos. They often looked lovingly in each other’s eyes. Scarlett was honored at the event with the American Cinematheque Award.

Scarlett and Colin were able to keep her pregnancy a secret. The couple never publicly confirmed that they were expecting. After news of their baby’s birth was announced in August 2021, Colin confirmed the news on Instagram.

Actress Scarlett Johansson wearing Versace arrives at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 18, 2021 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson, Beverly Hills, United States - 19 Nov 2021
Scarlett Johansson Lost in Translation Premiere during 60th Venice Film Festival Italy 31 Aug 2003
Scarlett Johansson 'LOST IN TRANSLATION' FILM PREMIERE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 09 SEP 2003

“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries please contact our publicist @chethinks,” Colin wrote on August 18.

Baby Cosmo is Scarlett’s second child and her first with the Saturday Night Live cast member, whom she married in October 2020. Scarlett has a daughter named Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

While pregnant, Scarlett sued Disney and accused the company of breaching her contract when it offered Black Widow on Disney+ while it was still showing in theaters. The actress had sought a $50 million payout. A settlement was reached in September 2021. Scarlett opened up about her decision to take on Disney at the American Cinematheque Awards.

Scarlett Johansson made her first post-baby appearance on November 18. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“It was a very surreal time because, of course, the film had come out and was hugely successful and that was a big celebration. I had a baby and that was obviously a life-changing, amazing, celebratory thing,” Scarlett told The Hollywood Reporter. “In a way, that sort of buoyed me through the very uncertain, stressful time. I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it’s made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives’ lives and livelihood.”