Lady Gaga Dazzles In Strapless Sequin Gown For LA Premiere Of ‘House Of Gucci’ — Photos

Lady Gaga absolutely stole the show at the LA premiere of ‘House of Gucci,’ when she rocked a dazzling strapless sequin gown.


Lady Gaga has been slaying all of her outfits while promoting her highly anticipated new film, House of Gucci, and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she attended the Los Angeles premiere on Nov. 18. On the red carpet, she looked fabulous in a strapless gold sequin Valentino Spring 2021 Haute Couture gown.

Lady Gaga looked stunning in this strapless gold sequin Valentino Spring 2021 Haute Couture gown at the LA premiere of ‘House of Gucci.’ (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Gaga’s bedazzled dress featured a low-cut neckline with a tiny cut out on the chest while the bodice was skintight and ruched. The rest of the gown flowed out into a pleated skirt with a long flowy train in the back.

Lady Gaga looked gorgeous in the low-cut gown as she debuted a new platinum blonde bob hairstyle with a super dark & sultry smokey eye. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The back of the gown featured a long cape that was tucked into the back of the dress and she accessorized with diamond Messika jewelry including chandelier earrings and a choker necklace.

As for her glam, Gaga debuted a brand new platinum blonde bob with front bangs, ditching her long, shoulder-length hair. A bright red lip and a dark silver smokey eye with super thick black eyeliner completed her look.

Gaga stars in the film, which hits theaters on Nov. 24, as she plays Patrizia Reggiani, and all of her outfits while promoting the movie have been nothing short of perfect. Just the other day at the NYC premiere, she looked stunning in a custom Armani Privé gown that featured a completely sheer halter neckline that was completely cut out, revealing ample cleavage. The bottom half of the gown featured a fitted velvet skirt.

Meanwhile, just a few days before that, she attended a screening in London when she showed off her insanely toned legs in a one-shoulder, chocolate brown spaghetti strap Et Ochs gown.

The silk dress featured a plunging neckline with cutouts on the side of her waist while an insanely plunging, hip-high slit on the front of the skirt revealed her toned legs. She accessorized her dress with a pair of sky-high, metallic gold platform heels.