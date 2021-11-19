See Pics

Gwen Stefani Rocks ‘Alice In Wonderland’-Themed Mini Dress For Disneyland Performance

gwen stefani
MEGA
Gwen Stefani'This Must Be The Place' film premiere at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France - 20 May 2011
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani looked fabulous in a Alice In Wonderland dress during a special performance at Disneyland's famous Teacups. The 52 year old singer sang one of her Christmas songs for Disney and ABC's pretaped Christmas special which will air on Thanksgiving morning. The mother of three performed alongside some dancers and famous characters like the Mad Hatter and Alice. 18 Nov 2021 Pictured: Gwen Stefani. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA806681_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani looked fabulous in a white dress during a special appearance after a performance at Disneyland. The 52 year old singer was seen wearing Minnie Mouse ears and sang her Christmas songs and covers for Disney and ABC's pretaped Christmas special which will air on Thanksgiving morning. The mother of three performed 'Let it Snow', 'Winter Wonderland', and even gave a little encore with one of her own hits 'Hollaback Girl'. 18 Nov 2021 Pictured: Gwen Stefani. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA806679_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gwen Stefani62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020Wearing Dolce & Gabbana View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

Gwen Stefani looked whimsical in an ‘Alice in Wonderland’-themed dress at Disneyland for a pre-taped performance this week.

Gwen Stefani looked like a modern day Alice in an Alice in Wonderland-themed mini dress during a performance at the Mad Tea Party ride at Disneyland on Thursday, Nov. 18. The singer, 52, wore a tulle mini dress complete with a black headband, just like Alice, while performing Christmas songs for ABC’s pre-taped The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, set to air on Nov. 28.

gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani performs at Disneyland for an ABC Christmas special (MEGA)

Prior to the performance, Gwen was spotted navigating the park in a collared white lace dress. The singer will perform holiday classics “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and “Jingle Bells” for the special. Hosted by Ariana DeBose and siblings Derek and Julianne Hough, the special will be broadcast from both Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. Other performers include Darren Criss, Norah Jones, Jimmie Allen, Kristin Chenoweth, and more.

gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani performs at Disneyland for an ABC Christmas special (MEGA)

Related Gallery

Gwen Stefani Through The Years In Photos

GWEN STEFANI, THE JOINT - 26 JUL 1996 'NO DOUBT' RETROSPECTIVE PERFORMANCES, LAS VEGAS, AMERICA
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt Fifth Annual Race to Erase MS November 14, 1997 - Los Angeles Gwen Stefani of No Doubt. Fifth Annual Race to Erase MS held at the Century Plaza Hotel. Photo®Berliner Studio/BEImages
Gwen Stefani 1998 MTV Video Music Awards September 10, 1998 Los Angeles, CA 1998 MTV Video Music Awards Gwen Stefani of No Doubt at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards at the Universal Ampitheatre. Photos by Eric Charbonneau ®Berliner Studio/BEImages 9807182-15

The impending holidays will mark Gwen’s first with husband Blake Shelton as husband and wife. They tied the knot at their Oklahoma property on July 3 with TV host Carson Daly acting as officiant. In an interview with PEOPLE published on Nov. 18, Blake said that Gwen’s wedding vows hit him hard. The country star, 45, said his wife took the role of writing her vows very seriously.

gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani arrives at Disneyland to perform for a pre-taped ABC Christmas special (MEGA)

“She took that really hard, took it to heart, and talked about it all the time,” he said. “She was like, “Oh my God, I’m still working on it.'” When she read him her vows, Blake said he was floored by how personal she made it. “The thing that got to me was she spoke about my [late] brother and my dad as if she had known them almost,” Blake said.

“She didn’t make it seem that way, but it felt that way as she was speaking about them,” he continued. “She said she wished they were there and what kind of men she thinks they must’ve been. Man, it hit me. Like, I couldn’t believe how hard it hit me. I felt like at this point, I’ve kind of gotten calloused. I guess I’m not because that absolutely slayed me. It’s hard to even remember what else she even said. I’ll never forget that feeling.”