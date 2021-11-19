Gwen Stefani Rocks ‘Alice In Wonderland’-Themed Mini Dress For Disneyland Performance

Gwen Stefani looked whimsical in an ‘Alice in Wonderland’-themed dress at Disneyland for a pre-taped performance this week.

Gwen Stefani looked like a modern day Alice in an Alice in Wonderland-themed mini dress during a performance at the Mad Tea Party ride at Disneyland on Thursday, Nov. 18. The singer, 52, wore a tulle mini dress complete with a black headband, just like Alice, while performing Christmas songs for ABC’s pre-taped The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, set to air on Nov. 28.

Prior to the performance, Gwen was spotted navigating the park in a collared white lace dress. The singer will perform holiday classics “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and “Jingle Bells” for the special. Hosted by Ariana DeBose and siblings Derek and Julianne Hough, the special will be broadcast from both Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. Other performers include Darren Criss, Norah Jones, Jimmie Allen, Kristin Chenoweth, and more.

The impending holidays will mark Gwen’s first with husband Blake Shelton as husband and wife. They tied the knot at their Oklahoma property on July 3 with TV host Carson Daly acting as officiant. In an interview with PEOPLE published on Nov. 18, Blake said that Gwen’s wedding vows hit him hard. The country star, 45, said his wife took the role of writing her vows very seriously.

“She took that really hard, took it to heart, and talked about it all the time,” he said. “She was like, “Oh my God, I’m still working on it.'” When she read him her vows, Blake said he was floored by how personal she made it. “The thing that got to me was she spoke about my [late] brother and my dad as if she had known them almost,” Blake said.

“She didn’t make it seem that way, but it felt that way as she was speaking about them,” he continued. “She said she wished they were there and what kind of men she thinks they must’ve been. Man, it hit me. Like, I couldn’t believe how hard it hit me. I felt like at this point, I’ve kind of gotten calloused. I guess I’m not because that absolutely slayed me. It’s hard to even remember what else she even said. I’ll never forget that feeling.”