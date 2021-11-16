‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Recap: Luke’s Sister Threatens To Fight Kayla Sessler

Luke’s family wasn’t happy with the words that were coming out of Kayla Sessler’s mouth during the Nov. 16 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’.

Kayla Sessler‘s nerve-wracking meetup with Luke‘s mom and sister continued at the start of this week’s new episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. And Luke’s family wasn’t too happy with what Kayla was saying to them. They had wanted to confront her about leaving their Thanksgiving celebration early. They knew she met up with her ex, Ryan, but they also suspected that she might have hooked up with him, too.

Kayla denied doing such a thing and said she and Luke had already dealt with the issue, so it was none of their business. But they begged to differ — they said it was extremely disrespectful of her to leave Thanksgiving dinner to go be with an ex, only to return and act like nothing had happened. However, Kayla said that as soon as she returned to Thanksgiving, she and Luke left immediately, so what they were accusing her of, didn’t really happen.

From there, things quickly escalated, and security had to jump in after Luke’s mom and sister started lunging at Kayla. Then, after Kayla left, Luke’s sister said she’d beat Kayla if Kayla ever got in her face again.

It's Brianna's 21st birthday! 🎉 But an argument with her boyfriend is causing her and her family stress. 🤧 #YoungandPregnant pic.twitter.com/oqejbcWHtQ — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 16, 2021

Later, Kayla and Luke met with their therapist, and she revealed that she doesn’t fully trust Luke. When asked how much she trusts him on a 1-10 scale, Kayla answered with a “5”. Then, when Luke was asked the same question, he said he doesn’t think Kayla will ever “step out” on their relationship, so it sounds like he trust her more than she trusts him.

In other Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant news, Makel confronted his mother over her lack of acceptance and Brianna Jaramillo lashed out at her friends and family, as her relationship with Briggs continues to go south.

