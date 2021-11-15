‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler Teases Her ‘Very Heated’ Fight With Luke’s Family

Things are going to get ‘very heated’ between Kayla Sessler and Luke’s family during the Nov. 16 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’.

At the end of last week’s episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, Kayla Sessler was getting ready to talk to Luke‘s family about her impromptu exit on Thanksgiving. She was nervous walking into their house for the sit-down chat, and that’s because she knew their conversation would be “tense”.

Now, Kayla’s breaking down their forthcoming fight for HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and she tells us that things will get “very heated” before they get better.

It takes a lot of strength to be vulnerable. 🥺 #YoungandPregnant pic.twitter.com/eIrxzN8sVY — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 10, 2021

The preview for this week’s episode showed Luke’s family lunging at Kayla before security intervened. “Yeah, it’s definitely hard watching it all over again,” Kayla tells us, before adding that “knowing that footage is out there forever to my kids to see — it’s definitely embarrassing.”

The episode “definitely gets tense,” Kayla adds. “Things get very heated. Things get close to being physical for sure. I mean, we have security, so that’ll never happen, but it got close.”

So where does this leave her and longtime boyfriend Luke, who have both already cheated on each other? Kayla tells us, “I would say moving forward, we continue with therapy and we try to move forward, but there’s still drama about whether we’re going to stay together or not.”

And don’t expect a proposal anytime soon. Of a possible engagement in the future, Kayla tells us, “Right now, we’re just focused on trying to rekindle the relationship if we can.”

In future episodes, Kayla says her pregnancy will be “covered within the last few episodes. So you guys will have to stay tuned for that — it’s definitely going to be a big deal.” We can certainly imagine.

Want more? Catch all new episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.