Kim Richards’ Daughter Wears Iconic ‘RHOBH’ Limo Fight Necklace To Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Whitney Davis showed up to Paris Hilton’s wedding wearing the same pearl necklace that Kim Richards wore during the infamous limo fight on the first season of ‘RHOBH’ and fans pointed it out on Twitter.

It looks like Kim Richards‘ daughter Whitney borrowed a very iconic piece of jewelry from her mom when she attended Paris Hilton and Carter Reum‘s wedding this week! The beauty, who showed up to the event with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, added the famous pearl choker necklace that her mom wore during the memorable limo fight in the Bravo show’s season one finale, to her look for the night. Once pics of Whitney wearing the accessory started going around on social media, it didn’t take long for fans to point it out, and they were thrilled to see it again.

“Kim’s daughter Whitney wearing the same necklace Kim wore in the limo to a Paris Hilton wedding event last night. That’s history #RHOBH,” one Twitter user wrote while posting a side by side pic of Whitney at the wedding and Kim in the limo on the RHOBH episode. “I love this so much,” another replied. “Full circle and we love to see it,” a third shared.

The necklace, of course, became one of the most recognizable pieces of jewelry in reality TV history when Kim had it around her neck as she and sister Kyle Richards got into a heated argument while riding in a limo. During the argument, Kyle outed Kim as an alcoholic while Kim accused her of stealing her house.

Despite the unexpected blast from the past, Kim and Whitney’s appearance at Paris and Carter’s wedding was expected. Kim is Paris’ aunt and Whitney is her cousin, so it’s only natural that they would be two of the many celebrity guests who would show up for the nuptials. Like Whitney, who wore a stylish long-sleeved black dress with her necklace, Kim looked great in a long-sleeved sparkly black dress.

The mother and daughter duo seemed to have a great time at the ceremony and reception, which took place at Paris’ late grandfather’s Bel Air estate. Other RHOBH guests included Kim’s sister Kyle, Garcelle Beauvais, and of course, Paris’ mom Kathy Hilton.