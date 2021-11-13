Kim Kardashian Swings By Gas Station In Full Glam After Leaving Paris Hilton’s Wedding — Photo

Kim Kardashian made a pit stop at a gas station in her Rick Owens gown after Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum.

Kim Kardashian made a pit stop at a convenience store in Malibu in a haute Rick Owens gown, as one does. The SKIMS founder, 41, popped into a gas station mini mart for a quick errand, purchased contents unknown (some Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, maybe? A Slim Jim for the ride back to Calabasas?), after she attended longtime friend Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum in Bel Air on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The reality TV star wore a strapless black gown from Rick Owens’ RTW spring 2022 collection, which featured cut-out details. She finished the look with hoop earrings and her hair pulled back. Other attendees at the star-studded wedding were Emma Roberts, Kimora Lee Simmons, Kyle Richards, Nicole Richie, Paula Abdul, and Demi Lovato, who performed “I Will Always Love You” for the newlyweds.

For her big day, Paris, 40, wore an Oscar de la Renta dress with a floral appliqué and turtleneck. The wedding took place at the Bel Air estate of Paris’ late grandfather Barron Hilton. The hotel heiress penned a lengthy post on her website a day after her wedding, recounting the minutes before she would walk down the aisle for her “fairytale wedding,” which is available to stream on Peacock’s Paris in Love.

“My heart was thumping because before I knew it, it was time,” Paris wrote. “I was getting shaky waiting for the doors to open. This would be one of the biggest moments of my life. I remember my first two steps down the aisle so clearly. Getting to see the faces of all my loved ones and closest friends out in the crowd, and all their eyes on me, I felt more like a princess than ever before.”

She continued, “Then seeing Carter’s handsome face… it was almost more emotional than the first look. I had to hold myself together, though, because if I didn’t then I’d be crying in all the footage for the show. It was such pure magic. I reached the end of the altar and Carter took my hands in his. Suddenly I wasn’t as nervous. Carter has that effect on me… he makes everything feel like a fairy tale.”

Amidst her rumored romance with Pete Davidson, Kim attended the star-studded wedding solo. A source previously told HollywoodLife that she and the comedian, 27, just “clicked.” The source said, “Pete really likes that Kim is sexy, confident, and her own person. Pete loves that she gets his sense of humor. They just click and like to do normal things like get pizza.”