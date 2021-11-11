See Pics

Taylor Swift Channels Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’ On The Day Before ‘Red (TV)’ Release

Princess Diana Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift Rock and Roll Induction Ceremony, Show, Cleveland, Ohio, USA - 30 Oct 2021
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 - Day Two - O2 Arena - London. Taylor Swift during the media run on day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Seat at London's O2 Arena. The world's biggest stars performed live for Capital listeners at The 02 at the UK's biggest Christmas party. Artists performing across the weekend include Stormzy, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Taylor Swift, Mabel, Sam Smith, The Script amongst others. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Jingle Bell. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:48896442 (Press Association via AP Images)
FILE -- In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Swift is releasing her fifth album, “1989,” on Monday, Oct. 27, 2014. It is the Grammy winner’s first full-length pop album and features the hit song, “Shake It Off.” (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Just hours before she released the re-recorded version of her album, ‘Red,’ Taylor Swift taped a talk show appearance in a stunning black dress, which is very reminiscent of Princess Diana’s famous ‘revenge dress.’

Taylor Swift taped an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on the afternoon of Nov. 11, just hours before dropping Red (Taylor’s Version). The singer looked absolutely stunning for the talk show appearance, wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress with low-cut neckline and black heels. Her look was complete with dangling earrings, and her hair styled straight and with bangs, just like the Red era. Of course, she had her pop of red lipstick, as well!

taylor swift seth meyers
Taylor Swift taping her Seth Meyers appearance. (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Fans went wild over the stunning photos of Taylor making a rare talk show appearance, and it didn’t take long for Swifties to figure out why Tay’s outfit looked kind of familiar. The look is quite similar to the famous Princess Diana “revenge dress,” which the late royal wore in 1994. Diana’s version had short sleeves, compared to the long ones on Taylor’s version, but overall, the looks were quite similar.

princess diana
Princess Diana in her ‘revenge dress’. (Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Princess Diana's Most Iconic Outfits: Photos Of Her Best Style Moments

BRITISH ROYALTY ROYAL WEDDING FORMAL TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE BRITISH MONARCHY VEIL WEDDING GOWN BRIDE GROOM INSIDE CHURCH
The Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip as Ascot races with princess Diana. (Wearing Polka dot dress). June 1986. (Express Newspapers Via AP Images)
CAPTION CORRECTS DATE PHOTO WAS TAKEN TO 1994 FILE - In this 1994 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales walks during a party given at the Serpentine Gallery in London. The same day that Charles admitted he was unfaithful to Diana during a TV interview, Diana appeared at the Serpentine Gallery in what was dubbed her revenge dress, a figure-hugging, low cut, off-the-shoulder little black outfit. (AP Photo/File)

Diana wore the little black dress on the very same night that Prince Charles publicly confessed to cheating on her, which is how it got dubbed the “revenge dress.” Fans have pointed out that Taylor’s re-release of Red is her very own version of revenge against Scooter Braun, as well as her former record label, Big Machine Records. Taylor first recorded Red in 2012. It was one of six albums that she released under Big Machine before leaving the label in 2018.

Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine arose from label head, Scott Borchetta’s, decision to not allow her to purchase the rights to her masters from the label. Instead of being able to outright by the masters, Taylor would have had to record one new album on Big Machine for every previous album that she wanted to earn back, which would’ve meant six more records. Instead, she decided to give up the rights to her masters and join a new label. However, just months later, she found out that Scott decided to sell the masters to Scooter Braun, who Taylor had had various issues with in the past.

Obviously, the singer was completely betrayed by the decision, and when her contract allowed it, she began re-recording the music she released under Big Machine. She dropped the first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021. Red (Taylor’s Version) drops on Nov. 12, and features a handful of never-before-heard songs that didn’t make the original record, in addition to all of the tracks that were recorded the first time around.