​Lady Gaga Stuns In Sexy High Slit Dress While Promoting ‘House Of Gucci’ In London

Lady Gaga looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sexy cutout dress with a plunging slit at a screening for ‘House of Gucci’ on Nov. 10.

​Lady Gaga, 35, has been on a roll while promoting her highly-anticipated upcoming new film, House of Gucci, where she stars as Patrizia Reggiani, and she absolutely slayed her look at a screening in London on Nov. 10. She showed off her insanely toned legs when she rocked a one-shoulder, chocolate brown spaghetti strap Et Ochs gown.

The silk dress featured a plunging neckline with cutouts on the side of her waist while an insanely plunging, hip-high slit on the front of the skirt revealed her toned legs. She accessorized her dress with a pair of sky-high, metallic gold platform heels.

Meanwhile, earlier that day, she stepped out wearing a head-to-toe Gucci logo ensemble featuring a brown and tan button-down midi dress covered in subtle crystals. On top of her dress, she rocked a matching oversized cape jacket that had brown leather trim. A pair of massive tan patent leather lace-up heeled booties and oversized sunglasses tied her look together.

Gaga has rocked a ton of gorgeous outfits lately but just the other day, she attended the London film premiere on Nov. 9, when she opted to wear a vibrant purple Gucci gown from the 2022 collection.

Her sheer purple gown featured massive, pleated cape sleeves that flowed out as she walked and were covered in sparkly crystals, while the neckline was super high and the waist was cinched in with a knot. Meanwhile, on the side of her skirt was a plunging, hip-high slit that showed off her toned leg.

She accessorized her look with a pair of hip-high sheer black fishnet socks paired with black lace-up leather platform booties that were sky-high and covered in jewels.