Zendaya Rocks Red Vera Wang Tube Top & Dramatic Skirt At CFDA Fashion Awards

Zendaya looked drop dead gorgeous in a Vera Wang ensemble at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 10.

Zendaya, 25, stole the show at the Council for Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards on Nov. 10. Zendaya is officially the youngest recipient to receive the highly coveted 2021 Fashion Icon Award, and rightly so. For the occasion, Zendaya made quite the statement in her ensemble, which is no surprise considering her style is always perfect. The star wore a vibrant two-piece number from Vera Wang at the awards.

The outfit consisted of a tube top and long, narrow floor-length skirt complete with a whimsical bubble waist. Zendaya accessorized with jewels, wearing a silver diamond necklace, bracelet, and some rings. For her manicure, she opted for a vibrant red to match her custom ensemble. She kept her makeup minimalist and classic. Not only did Zendaya look fabulous at the CFDA awards, but she has been slaying her outfits lately while promoting her new film, Dune.

She stunned on the London premiere red carpet when she donned a white sequin Rick Owens Gethsemane Dress. The fitted gown featured one long sleeve and a high ruched neck, while the skirt flared out and flowed into a long train behind her. Zendaya accessorized her sparkly look with a pair of Bvlgari Stud Earrings and Bvlgari rings.

Meanwhile, her after-party look was just as gorgeous when she opted to wear a custom brown Nensi Dojaka Spring 2022 gown with a plunging cutout bodice and sheer skirt.

The bodice of the dress featured a halter neck with spaghetti straps, a plunging V-neckline, and a massive cutout on her tiny waist. Around the bodice was a red heart, while the side of the dress was also wide open. The bottom half of the dress was made up of a sheer skirt that had a hip-high slit on the side, revealing her toned legs, which she accessorized with brown leather pumps.