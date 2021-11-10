See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian Dresses As A Sexy Carmen Sandiego In A Red Trench Coat & Nothing Else

Weekend Writer

Kourtney Kardashian has stunned in a series of sultry selfies while rocking a bright red trench coat. See the gorgeous pics!

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, seemingly took inspiration from the popular video game character Carmen Sandiego when she posed in a red leather coat. The Poosh founder took to Instagram on November 9 to share a series of sultry snaps rocking the bright trench coat with nothing underneath. Kourt’s nails totally matched her ‘fit, and she rocked a nude lipstick shade as she pouted while styling her hair in loose waves.

Eagle-eyes fans also noted she flashed her new diamond engagement ring from fiance Travis Barker, who proposed on October 17. The post comes amid reports her ex Scott Disick will not be invited to their wedding. Multiple sources revealed the somewhat surprising news exclusively to HollywoodLife. “Kourtney is of the mindset that she is going towards her future, and the past with Scott shouldn’t be there on her special day,” one source shared, adding that the “likelihood of Scott being a part of Kourtney’s wedding in any way is pretty nonexistent.”

A second source noted that Kourtney “doesn’t think it would be appropriate” given the relationship between her ex and future husband. The insider continued, “Scott would never go in a million years unless something miraculous happened. But the way things stand now, there’s no chance of him making an appearance.” A third source echoed the same sentiments about Scott not making the guest list. “There is no way that Scott would be invited because the last thing that Kourtney wants is drama at her wedding. He is so unpredictable.”

The couple, who share three kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, officially split in 2015 after a decade of dating on and off. A source previously told HL that the entire KarJenner clan were “super happy” about Kourtney and Travis’ engagement. “The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family,” the source shared. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family.” Scott, however, has not been able to say the same. A source told HL that Scott had been “distancing himself a little bit from the Kardashian family because he feels excluded” following the engagement.