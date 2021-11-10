Gabby Barrett Stuns In Mini Dress At CMAs & Changes Into Ethereal Outfit For Performance

The CMA Awards red carpet is heating up with an appearance by Gabby Barrett! The gorgeous singer showed up looking incredible, and then stunned in a second outfit for her performance at the show.

Ahead of her performance at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 10, Gabby Barrett showed up on the red carpet looking absolutely breathtaking. The American Idol alum was radiant while wearing a turquoise mini dress, which featured dramatic, puffy sleeves. Her look was complete with her hair styled sleek and straight, then cascading down her back so that the dress was front and center for the big night. Plus, her hottest accessory of all was her husband, Cade Foehner, who posed for some photos with her before they headed inside.

After walking the red carpet, Gabby headed inside the show, where she gave a stunning performance of her song “The Good Ones.” Cade was by her side accompanying her on guitar, as usual. For the performance, Gabby looked absolutely stunning in a white mini dress, which had a beaded neckline and a long, white cape that draped down her back with a long train.

The 2021 CMA Awards are a big night for Gabby. In addition to performing, she’s up for FOUR awards at the show. Gabby is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year, as well as Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “The Good Ones.”

At the show in 2020, Gabby was nominated for her first two CMAs ever. She was up for New Artist of the Year, but lost to Morgan Wallen, and also received a nomination for Single of the Year for “I Hope,” but the honor went to Maren Morris. Earlier this year, she took home the New Female Artist of the Year honor at the ACM Awards, while also winning Female Video of the Year at the CMT Awards. The CMAs are a chance for Gabby to add some more trophies to her collection!

In addition to having an incredible year professionally, Gabby’s personal life has also been thriving. In Jan. 2021, Gabby gave birth to her and Cade’s daughter, Baylah May. She got back to work shortly after giving birth, and she and Cade had Baylah on the road with them over the summer. The lovebirds, who met on American Idol in 2018, got engaged in April 2019 and tied the knot that October.