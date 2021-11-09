‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler Seemingly Cheats On Luke With Her Ex Ryan

Kayla Sessler had to answer to Luke’s family during the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, after she got caught hanging out with her ex.

Kayla Sessler found herself in some hot water during the Nov. 9 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant after she left Luke‘s family Thanksgiving celebration to hang out with her ex, Ryan. As viewers know, Luke cheated on Kayla while she was pregnant with their daughter, and she’s never truly forgiven him for it. So when his family started making jokes about his cheating ways during the Thanksgiving get together, Kayla got mad, stormed out, and went to hang out with her ex, Ryan.

When a producer asked Kayla if she and Ryan had sex, she “plead the fifth” and refused to share any details about their private night together. However, when Kayla later spoke to a friend about it, she said nothing had happened. But that didn’t stop Luke’s family from getting upset. Luke’s mom and sister were so disturbed by the fact that Kayla walked out on a Thanksgiving celebration that they invited her over to their place for a sit-down chat. Kayla was nervous, so she took a friend with her, but before they could even start hashing things out, the episode ended. So we can only imagine the drama that’ll go down next week.

Kiaya and Teazha's communication issues have caused them both a lot of pain. Now, they're set on working things out. 😇 #YoungandPregnant pic.twitter.com/MXMVVhyLxP — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 9, 2021

Later, Rachel Beavers finally heard from Hazelee’s dad Drew, but for her, it was too little too late. She’s already in a relationship with another man and Hazelee is already calling him dad, so Rachel’s not interested in having anything to do with Drew — even though she’s only been dating her new guy for one month.

Meanwhile, Kayla J’s family questioned if she’s being too hard on Makel, but Kayla J stood her ground. They told her she’s being too “controlling” with him by telling where and how he can hang out with their daughter. She didn’t like to hear that and didn’t really agree with them.

Rachel worries about Hazelee getting to know her father since he’s in jail. Meanwhile, Hazelee seems to take a liking to Rachel’s new boyfriend. 💘👀 #YoungandPregnant pic.twitter.com/uxGVTT0nDE — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 9, 2021

Finally, Brianna Jaramillo revealed she and boyfriend Briggs hit a rough patch after she caught him talking to other women on social media. And Kiaya revealed her communication issues with Teazha have caused her a lot of pain.

