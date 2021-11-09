Paulina Porizkova, 56, Rocks Bikini After Sharing Heartbreaking Ultimatum That Ended Marriage

Paulina Porizkova stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The Czech beauty sent hearts racing while posing on the beach in a skimpy bikini.

Paulina Porizkova left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 56-year-old stunner took to social media on November 9 and shared a smoldering photo while posing in a skimpy bikini on the beach.

“Inconsequential pic number one. Day one of resort life, and I couldn’t resist posing. Thanks @martinaforman for being such a good friend and the pics,” the blonde beauty tagged her friend and travel companion. Paulina captioned her photo along with the hashtags “#luckyme #vacay #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #betweenjloandbettywhite.”

The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively while showing off the two-piece swimsuit. Fans flooded to the comments section to gush over Paulina. “Holy moly you make 50’s look amazing,” one fan wrote.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared the image which featured a picturesque landscape while on a sun-soaked getaway with “a girlfriend.” Paulina looked flawless in the photo taken by her pal, Martina Foreman, who humorously teased on her social media: “Warming up to get in a swimsuit. Hard to find courage, when you’re hitting the pool with @paulinaporizkov But it’s fuuun #vacay #girltime #mexico.” Paulina hilariously responded with a few laughing emojis in the comments section, along with a message reading: “Oh yeah? I had to find this out on Instagram? You didn’t mention that to me as you slipped off your tunic and lounged in your sexy red bikini!”

Paulina’s tropical holiday comes just days after she opened up in a new web series about what led to the breakdown of her marriage to the late Ric Ocasek, musician and frontman for the rock band The Cars. As the model recounted the ways that her late husband — who died in 2019 from heart disease at the age of 75 — made her feel “invisible.”

The revelations about the dissolution of her marriage came after Paulina reflected on being “relinquished” to the “invisible women category” as she got older. She said she soon became invisible to her late husband, whom she was in the process of divorcing when he died. (The two announced their split in 2018 after 29 years of marriage.) “We had been together for my entire life, since I was 19, and suddenly he seemed not to find me attractive anymore,” Paulina said.