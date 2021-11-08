See Message

Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Defends Travis Scott After Astroworld Tragedy: It’s Not His ‘Fault’

In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Birthday boy Travis Scott treated himself with a new Bugatti for his birthday. Pictured: Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 30 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
News Writer

Ireland Baldwin previously stuck up for her dad Alec after the ‘Rust’ shooting, and now she’s telling fans not to blame Travis Scott for the tragedy that left 8 people dead at his concert.

Ireland Baldwin has weighed in on the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott‘s Nov. 5 Astroworld festival, which resulted in eight deaths and hundreds of injuries. The 26-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin defended the rapper, 30, in a since-deleted post on her Instagram Stories on Saturday (Nov. 6), and compared the backlash Travis is getting after the tragedy to the criticism her father received following the accidental shooting that killed one person on the set of his movie Rust. “Y’all are really killing me these days. You believe everything that you see on Twitter and TikTok and completely bandwagon on spreading misinformation,” Ireland began her message, which can be read HERE.

“First, you were armory/stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad…and now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?” Ireland continued. “I’ll start by saying I am heartbroken for the families who lost a loved one. Everyone should feel safe when they are going to enjoy live music.But it’s not Travis Scott’s fault. Any musician would validate that you can’t see or hear anyone up there. Especially when wearing in-ear monitors.”

Ireland went on to encourage those criticizing both Alec and Travis to “do a little research before you go spewing cancel culture bulls**t.” She added, “People lost their children at this who and you’ve got say is that Travis Scott’s music is demonic and be belongs in prison? Jesus.” In another post, Ireland acknowledged that Travis “incites the rage” at his concerts. “No doubt about that,” she said. “But I refuse to fall into this twisted cancel culture bullsh*t when it’s coming from people who have no idea how anything works.”

Travis was performing at NRG Park in Houston, Texas around 9:30 pm local time on Nov. 5 when the crowd pressed to the front of the stage, resulting in a chaotic and tragic scene. Harrowing footage showed concert attendees begging for the show to stop, claiming that people were dead and dying. Eight people died, seven of whom have been identified, while hundreds were injured.

As of Nov. 8, three lawsuits have been filed on behalf of people injured at Astroworld. Travis has been named in all of the lawsuits, one of which alleges that the rapper has a history of inciting crowds to ignore security and rush the stage. Travis apologized after the incident and said he was “absolutely devastated” by the horrors that took place at his show. He also offered “total support” to the Houston PD as they investigate what exactly happened.