Hailey Baldwin Is Straight Off The Runway In Plunging White Dress For LACMA Art & Film Gala

Hailey Baldwin has stunned in a chic white gown with a glamorous bun and red lipstick, while walking the red carpet at the LACMA gala.

Hailey Baldwin looked radiant when she stepped out at the 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala. She donned a white gown which featured mid-length sleeves and a plunging neckline along with a long skirt. The supermodel slicked her hair back into a glamorous bun, as she accessorized with chunky gold bangles, and delicate silver drop earrings. She completed the look with a deep red lip, and subtle smoky eye makeup.

Hailey Baldwin. Image: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The gala honored Steven Spielberg as well as Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald. The event also coincided with the opening of two exhibits: “The Obama Portraits Tour” and “Black American Portraits.” The outing comes just one week after she and husband Justin Bieber, 27, stepped out at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween party in Los Angeles. The A-list couple totally killed the fashion game in a Disney themed costume. The singer cut a casual figure in a comfy bear onesie, which he paired with layered, chunky silver chains and a pair of pink and white sneakers. While he was dressed as Baloo from the Jungle Book, his supermodel wife stayed on theme as the film’s black panther Bagheera.

She wore a leather trench coat, a black wig, and towering platform sneakers, as she donned a pair of cat ears. Justin also took to his Instagram page to share a blurry selfie. “It’s the bear necessities of life,” he wrote, referencing the iconic song from the Disney film. Hailey also recently issued a statement about the tragic and accidental shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin‘s movie Rust.

Hailey, who is the daughter of Alec’s brother, Stephen Baldwin, shared a statement to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 22, revealing she was “devastated.” “Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy,” she wrote via her Instagram stories. “My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers. I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved,” she added.