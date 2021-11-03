See Pics

Serena Williams Slays In Low-Cut Dress At Gucci Love Parade Show — Photos

serena
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Miley Cyrus attends the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show, in Los Angeles Gucci "Love Parade" Fashion Show, Los Angeles, United States - 02 Nov 2021
Dakota Johnson and Billie Eilish in the front row Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Vanessa Bryant, left, and Natalia Bryant attend the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show, in Los Angeles Gucci "Love Parade" Fashion Show, Los Angeles, United States - 02 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has stunned in a black and white feathered dress at the star-studded Gucci show in Los Angeles.

Serena Williams was a vision when she stepped out at the Gucci Love Parade show at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on November 2. The world class athlete, 40, opted for a gown which featured a black skirt, a low-cut white top, and feathered sleeve detailing. She paired the ‘fit with towering black pumps and a delicate silver necklace, as she styled her highlighted tresses in loose waves.

serena
Serena Williams. Image: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Gucci Love Parade show was a seriously star-studded affair! Other A-listers in attendance included Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Vanessa Bryant, Dakota Johnson and even Miley Cyrus, who stunned in a feathered skirt. The fashion show took place on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles and was a celebration of the fashion house’s 100th anniversary. It also marked the brand’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele’s, second collection with Gucci.

When Serena isn’t stunning on the red carpet, she’s spending quality time with her daughter Olympia Ohanian and husband, Alexis Ohanian. Serena recently posted a pic of herself and Alexis kissing Olympia — and she looked totally unbothered. “I could not pick just one pic to encapsulate our love for one another,” Serena captioned the pic, adding a heart emoji. In the first pic, Olympia’s A-list mom planted a sweet kiss on her cheek.

Related Gallery

Serena Williams' Hottest Red Carpet Looks: Met Gala & More

Serena WilliamsCostume Institute Gala Benefit, Celebrating 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 02 May 2011
Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet during the premiere of the film "Think Like A Man" at the opening of the Pan African Film and Arts Festival at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2012.Think Man, Los Angeles, California, United States - 10 Feb 2012
Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet when Glamour Celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Woman of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. Glamour Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive and Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer Connie Anne Phillips host the 2015 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, presented by L'Oreal Paris, to honor courageous and inspiring women who are changing the world.Glamour Woman Awards, New York, United States - 09 Nov 2015

However, it was the very last snapshot, which features both Serena and Alexis giving their daughter a smooth on either cheek, that caught the attention of fans as she was serving some major side eye. Serena and her Reddit founder beau, who said their ‘I do’s in 2017, welcomed baby Olympia in September of that year. When she was just 12 months old, the tennis star and her daughter both appeared on the cover of Vogue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner opened up about all things motherhood and marriage, revealing that she would prefer for her daughter not to follow in her footsteps as a pro tennis player.

“I would hate her to have to deal with comparisons or expectations,” Serena explained. “It’s so much work, and I’ve given up so much. I don’t regret it, but it’s like Sliding Doors: Go through a different door and lead a different life. I’d like her to have a normal life. I didn’t have that.”