Olivia Wilde Rocks Sexy Corset Top For Gucci Love Parade Show Without Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde looked fabulous in a sheer cutout corset with a tan midi skirt at the Gucci Love Parade show that she attended without Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde, 37, showed off her incredible figure when she rocked a corset top to the Gucci Love Parade at the TLC Chinese Theatre in LA on Nov. 2. Olivia attended the fashion show without her beau, Harry Styles, and she looked unbelievably sexy in a low-cut sheer black corset top with a completely see-through bra.

Olivia Wilde looked gorgeous when she rocked a sheer cutout corset to the Gucci Love Parade at the TLC Chinese Theatre in LA on Nov. 2. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The corset was cut out under her chest while the bodice was skintight, cinching in her tiny waist. She tucked her sheer top into a high-waisted tan knit Gucci logo skirt that ended just below her knees, and she accessorized with a tan leather fanny pack and chunky black boots.

Olivia looked incredible in her outfit and other gorgeous celebrities in attendance were Miley Cyrus and Gwyneth Paltrow. Miley looked gorgeous when she wore a sleeveless sparkly blue fringe ensemble. She donned a high-neck metallic top with a massive white feather poofy hem. She styled the top with the matching floor-length skirt. A metallic gold purse and blonde curls completed her look.

Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in True Botanicals campaign Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in a stunning new campaign for True Botanicals. The actress, who is dating hunky singer Harry Styles, strips off in an intimate campaign on the fifth anniversary of her partnership with the eco-luxury skincare brand. And she clearly feels comfort in her own skin as she makes the point that “sustainability is sexy”. The Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals campaign shot by photographer Guy Aroche “depicts the unexpected duality of a safe, sustainable skincare brand that’s equally sensual and luxurious.” Olivia said: “I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring. “But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they’re proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. “I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy.” True Botanicals founder Hillary Peterson said: “Five years ago, Olivia joined forces with True Botanicals on our mission to prove that safe, sustainable skincare can be equally luxurious and effective. “With this campaign, we continue to redefine luxury in the beauty industry with imagery that defies expectations of a natural brand.” True Botanicals was the first beauty brand in the world to have every single ingredient and sub-ingredient MADE SAFE® certified, one of the most rigorous safety certifications for environmental health. True Botanicals products are also vegan, cruelty-free and packaged using recyclable glass and FSC paper. True Botanicals products are available at truebotanicals.com and select Nordstrom stores in the United States. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. 13 Oct 2021 Pictured: Olivia Wilde poses nude and topless in new campaign for eco-luxury skincare brand True Botanicals. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. Photo credit: Olivia Wilde x True Bota
Meanwhile, Gwyneth stole the show when she wore the exact same red velvet suit that she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996. She donned the fitted blazer with the matching flare leg pants. Under her jacket, she donned a silky powder blue button-down shirt and she topped her look off with a pair of red heeled sandals. A slicked-back bun completed her iconic look.