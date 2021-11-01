See Pics

Katy Perry Poses With ‘Doctor’ Orlando Bloom As She Wears COVID Vaccine Costume For Halloween

katy perry orlando bloom
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Television personalities Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna arrive at the Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Halloween Kills' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on October 12, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Halloween Kills', Hollywood, United States - 12 Oct 2021
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner channels her inner mars self as she is spotted leaving an intimate party for her beau Devin Booker's 25th birthday at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber exits the Peppermint Club dressed as Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy after a surprise Halloween performance.Pictured: Justin BieberBACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - French Montana at a Halloween party dressed as The Weeknd in West Hollywood. Pictured: French Montana BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 41 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

The coronavirus is still very much real, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reminded fans of that with their 2021 Halloween costumes.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom rocked a very on-theme Halloween costume for 2021. In their continued efforts to get people vaccinated, Orlando dressed as a doctor, while Katy wore a COVID-19 vaccine costume. The body of her costume was a shot tube with a needle sticking out of the top. Orlando was a handsome doctor in a pair of blue scrubs, along with a white lab coat. He also wore a surgical cap and mask and hat a stethoscope around his neck.

“Stay safe guys,” Katy captioned a series of photos from her Halloween celebration. Meanwhile, Orlando wrote, “I vaxxed a girl and I liked it,” as a reference to Katy’s first hit single “I Kissed A Girl.” Katy normally wears goofy costumes, rather than going the sexy route, but this year, her ensemble had an important message behind it, as well. The push to get people vaccinated continues, and Katy is doing her part to encourage others to get the vaccine.

Ahead of Halloween, Katy celebrated her 37th birthday on Oct. 25. She and Orlando celebrated by jetting off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they spent a few days soaking up the sun with their friends. Katy looked incredible in a number of swimsuits on the vacation.

katy perry orlando bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on the red carpet. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Plus More Celebrity Couples Dressed Up For Halloween Together -- Photos

Los Angeles, CA - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend a friend's Halloween party wearing matching headsets. Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in costume seen leaving an A-List Halloween Party in West Hollywood, CVA. 31 Oct 2021 Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA800914_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi step out in costumes leaving a Halloween party in West Hollywood. It was unclear who the young model was dressed as in a long wig, mini and knee high boots. Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

For the most part, the past year has been about baby Daisy Dove for Katy and Orlando. The couple welcomed their little girl in August 2020 and have been soaking up as much time with her as they can. Daisy is Katy’s first child, while Orlando has a ten-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, from his first marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando have been engaged since he proposed on Valentine’s Day 2019. Although they were originally supposed to tie the knot in 2020, they postponed their nuptials amidst the coronavirus. The two have not confirmed when their new wedding date is or if they have specific plans to get married at this point. For now, they seem to be doing just fine, even without the title of husband and wife!