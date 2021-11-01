See Pics

Cardi B & Kulture Twin In Adorable Witch Costumes For Mom/Daughter Halloween Looks

cardi b kulture
NYP/BLM / BACKGRID
Television personalities Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna arrive at the Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Halloween Kills' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on October 12, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Halloween Kills', Hollywood, United States - 12 Oct 2021
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner channels her inner mars self as she is spotted leaving an intimate party for her beau Devin Booker's 25th birthday at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber exits the Peppermint Club dressed as Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy after a surprise Halloween performance.Pictured: Justin BieberBACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - French Montana at a Halloween party dressed as The Weeknd in West Hollywood. Pictured: French Montana BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 41 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

There’s nothing cuter than a mother/daughter Halloween costume! Cardi B and her three-year-old, Kulture, wore matching witches outfits in 2021.

Cardi B twinned with her adorable daughter, Kulture, on Halloween 2021. The rapper took to Instagram to share photos of their witch costumes. The mom/daughter duo wore matching black dresses along with black gloves and capes. They had on witch hats and carried broomsticks to pose for photos in their looks. Kulture even had dark makeup put on her eyes to ad some fierceness to the spooky look. Meanwhile, Cardi had silver eyes and dark mascara for her glam look.

“We put a spell on you and now you’re ours,” Cardi captioned a series of photos of herself and the three-year-old. She also thanked designer Garo Sparo for designing the dresses that they wore for the costume. “The enchanting Cardi B in a custom corseted witch costume tonight complete with crystal encrusted gloves,” Garo revealed on Instagram. “Thank you so much Kollin Carter for having us dress her! More pics to come.”

There was no sign of Cardi and her husband, Offset’s, second child in any of the Halloween photos. Cardi gave birth to the baby boy at the beginning of September, but she and Offset have made a point to keep him out of the public eye. So far, they have yet to reveal the little one’s name and have not shared any photos of him.

Despite having a baby less than two months ago, Cardi has definitely been keeping busy. By the end of September, she had already flown to Europe to attend Fashion Week events. At the time, haters accused her of having surgery to get her body back after giving birth, due to the fact that she looked so good in paparazzi photos from the trip. However, Cardi was quick to shut down any speculation.

Related Gallery

Kulture Kiari Cephus: See Adorable Photos Of Cardi B & Offset's Baby Girl

Cardi B and daughter Kulture are both seen leaving Offset Father’s Day dinner with Roses. 22 Jun 2020 Pictured: Cardi B and Kulture. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA682768_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B and husband Offset pack on the PDA as they were spotted enjoying a date night in Santa Monica. After enjoying a day at the beach, they went to get dinner at a local taco spot. The two walked in showing all sorts of loving and positive vibes. She clutched close to him. They were wearing matching sweat jumpsuits; Offset wearing red and Cardi wearing orange. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. Both were not seen wearing mask as it is required to prevent the spread of Covid 19 except for baby Kulture. Pictured: Offset BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B looks incredibly happy with her daughter Kulture as the spend an evening at Disneyland. Cardi, Who was joined by a couple of friends and bodyguards, was seen having a blast riding the rides in Fantasyland including the Alive in wonderland, she and kulture took selfies on dumbo, and was seen going for a ride on the carousel. the pair were seen enjoying cotton candy before heading to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Cardi was seen arriving. little late at the park, around 8 pm, just in time to enjoy the fireworks and then headed in to enjoy the rides at the time most people are seen leaving the theme park. 02 Nov 2019 Pictured: Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA540687_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“Everybody’s like, ‘Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?’ You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me,” she insisted. She also revealed that she had an intense experience while giving birth to her second child. “One day, I’m going to talk to you guys about my crazy ass delivery,” she said. However, she has yet to divulge the details.