Britney Spears Dresses As Bloody Murder Mystery Victim For Halloween — Photos

Britney Spears committed to spooky season this year, dressing as a bloody murder mystery victim for Halloween. See the frightening photos.

Britney Spears really committed to her Halloween costume this year. The pop star, 39, dressed as a bloody murder victim inspired by Netflix’s Locke & Key for the spooky holiday. In photos shared on her Instagram on November 1, the “Baby One More Time” singer is strewn across a Persian rug on the floor in a lace night gown and handcuffed, fake blood and bruises painted onto her cheek and hands.

The singer included a fictional mystery narrative in her caption about the murder victim — and even alluded to her ongoing conservatorship battle, which has dictated her life for the past 13 years. “5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor … it remains a mystery,” Britney captioned the post, adding that it was “pretty lame” that she recreated a faux murder setting for the holiday.

She then reiterated the importance of staying safe, addressing her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears. “I’m saying in a crazy world like we have today that it’s pretty important to stay safe !!! Like we did for Covid y’all !!!! But still have fun … I mean duh !!! It’s been 13 years for me so I’m a little rusty !!!! Ma and dad can I drive my car now ??? JUST KIDDING … but seriously, can I play now ???? I just really don’t want to offend anyone though.”

Her “drive my car” comments presumably reference her first conservatorship court hearing in June, where she recounted how the conservatorship has stripped her of her own autonomy, including being unable to control her finances and fiancé Sam Asghari being unable to “drive me in his fucking car.” Since then, the pop star has been making positive progress amid her pleas to have the “abusive” conservatorship terminated completely. In September, her father was suspended from the conservatorship, a decision that Britney advocated for in the court.

With the end feeling more in sight, Britney has become more vocal about her family and the legal arrangement, both in court and on social media. Most recently, Britney said she wanted “justice” in an October 25 Instagram post. “This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know,” she captioned. “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???”