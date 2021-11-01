See Pic

Angelina Jolie Wears Giraffe Costume In Throwback ‘Eternals’ Halloween Party Pic

angelina jolie
Deputy Editor of New York City

Angelina Jolie doesn’t often share photos from her private life, but thanks to Gemma Chan, we got to see what the actress dressed as for Halloween in 2019!

When Eternals was filming in 2019, the cast threw a Halloween party where they dressed up in costumes to celebrate. Angelina Jolie attended the event, and Gemma Chan gave us a look into the party by posting throwback pictures two years later on Halloween 2021. One shot showed Angelina wearing a giraffe onesie for her costume, as she posed alongside castmate, Lauren Ridloff. The party was hosted by Angelina and took place less than five months before the coronavirus pandemic hit and shut down the world.

Now, two years later, Eternals is less than one week from release. Angelina and her co-stars have been promoting the movie like crazy over the last several weeks, with premieres in Los Angeles, Rome and London, as well as other events. Angelina has brought several of her kids to the red carpet events, and they looked picture perfect while posing on the red carpet on various occasions.

Angie shares all six of her children with her ex, Brad Pitt. The pair have three biological children — Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — along with three adopted children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16. Angie and Brad split in September 2016, but have yet to finalize their divorce as they battle for custody of their five minor kids.

At the end of October, a judge ruled in Angelina’s favor in the case, as a previous decision to remove judge John Ourderkirk from the case was upheld. Angelina petitioned for Judge Ouderkirk to be removed from the case because she believed that he had an “ongoing business and professional relationship” with Brad’s attorneys. The petition was granted in July 2021, just weeks after Judge Ouderkirk ruled that Brad would get joint custody of the minor children.

When Judge Ouderkirk was removed from the proceedings, his decision about the custody was voided. Brad filed documents to have the high court review this decision, but Angelina came out on top after the October ruling. However, Brad’s team still insists that it is in the best interest of the children for the stars to have joint custody. “The Supreme Court’s decision not to review that procedural issue does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the trial judge — and the many experts who testified — to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interest,” his rep said. The battle between the exes continues.