Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Black Bedazzled Lingerie & Wings As A Victoria’s Secret Angel – Photos

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Straight off the runway! Larsa Pippen donned a logo lingerie set from Victoria’s Secret with a set of black wings as she headed to a party.

Larsa Pippen, 47, transformed into a Victoria’s Secret Angel for Halloween! The mom-of-four stepped out in a black logo lingerie set from the brand featuring the rhinestone crystal details on her bra straps  as she headed to a party on Saturday, Oct. 30. She rocked a matching garter belt from the “Very Sexy” collection and iced out bag as se headed into club owner Darren Dzienciol‘s Carn Evil party in Los Angeles.

Larsa kept her blonde hair down and straight for the event along with glowing, neutral makeup. She shared another photo of the look to her own Instagram account on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 31, revealing a better look at her patent leather over-the-knee boots. Larsa simply captioned the post, which racked up over 10,000 likes in an hour, with a black heart.

Doja Cat and rapper BIA headlined the soirée, which was hosted by model Alessandra Ambrosio (a former Victoria’s Secret Angel herself). Others spotted heading into the party included Meagan Good, Tyga, Victoria Justice, Josie Canseco, Ryan Phillippe, and Jeff Ross. In a short Instagram story, Scottie Pippen‘s ex showed herself dancing inside the bash, giving a glimpse of the bright red carnival themed decor. She tagged model friend Allyson Mason, who also posted various videos of the packed party filled with epic costumes.

Lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret dubbed their models Angels in 1997 with the introduction of the past underwear collection of the same name. The first crew of supermodels to done the unforgettable wings were Tyra Banks, Helena Christensen, Karen Mulder, Stephanie Seymour and Daniela Peštová. Many more models added Angel status to their resume over the years, including Heidi Klum and Kendall Jenner. In 2021, however, the company announced they were retiring the concept for a major rebrand focused on trailblazing women and activists.