See Comment

Zayn Malik’s Sister Throws Shade At Gigi Hadid & Her Family After Her Brother’s Arrest: ‘Karma’ Is Coming

zayn
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Zayn Malik was spotted for the first time in over a month as he headed to his album release party in NYC . He was supported by his siblings and mom, but Gigi Hadid was nowhere to be seen. He wore a blazer, glasses and showed off his tattoos for the outing. Pictured: Zayn Malik Ref: SPL5049399 131218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Zayn Malik goes to the recording studio in New York City Pictured: Zayn Malik Ref: SPL5030066 021018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Zayn MalikZayn Malik out and about, New York, USA - 28 Jun 2018Zayn Malik in New York City WEARING WRANGLER X PETER MAX T-SHIRT
Zayn Malik 60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018 WEARING RICHARD JAMES View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Weekend Writer

One of Zayn Malik’s sisters has seemingly warned Gigi and Yolanda Hadid about ‘karma’ after her brother was charged with harassing the mother-daughter duo.

Zayn Malik‘s younger sister Waliyha Malik has seemingly thrown shade at Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda following allegations her brother “shoved” the Dutch supermodel. The 23-year-old was quick to publicly throw her support behind the former One Direction crooner when she took to her Instagram Story with a statement followed by a series of cryptic messages.

“@Zayn you are so loved by all of us [white heart emoji],” she wrote over a quote about the importance of family. She then posted a series of family photos from happier times, before including a quote about karma. It read, “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.”

The “Pillowtalk” singer, 28, vehemently denied the 57-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills allegations that she “struck” him however HollywoodLife has learned that Zayn was in fact charged with harassment. It followed an incident at his Pennsylvania home on September 29 in which Zayn allegedly called Yolanda a “f***ing Dutch slut,” and demanded that she “stay away from [my] f***ing daughter.”

zayn
Zayn Malik. Image: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Related Gallery

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Most Romantic Moments: See A Timeline Of Their Romance

Model, Gigi Hadid is seen walking a stroller with her daughter for the first time in New York City. Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5203160 151220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Model, Gigi Hadid is seen walking a stroller with her daughter for the first time in New York City. Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5203160 151220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The police report also alleged he referred to his and Gigi’s one-year-old daughter Kai as “the f***ing sperm that came out of [my] f***ing c***.” He then allegedly “shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.” He was also charged with harassing Gigi, after he allegedly yelled, “strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house.” Sources told TMZ that the supermodel was in Paris at the time, and he said this to her over the phone.

A family security guard was on the scene, and the docs allege Zayn tried to start a fight with him. “Get the f*** out of my f***ing house copper,” he reportedly said. Zayn is now on 90 days probation for each of the four counts. Although this totals 360 days, if he completes an anger management class and a domestic violence program, the judge could terminate probation after six months. He also must have no contact with Yolanda or the security guard.

Meanwhile, Gigi broke her silence via a statement from her rep. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” the model’s rep said in a statement on October 28.