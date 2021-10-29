Saweetie Pays Tribute To Halle Berry’s ‘Catwoman’ With Sexy Leather Costume — Watch

Saweetie just rocked the sexiest ‘Catwoman’ costume in a new Instagram video and brought a special guest along for the ride!

“Saweetaween” is here! Rapper Saweetie sported the sexiest black leather costume on Friday, Oct. 29 ahead of Halloween, channeling Halle Berry‘s 2004 movie Catwoman. The “Tap In” hitmaker had on a reimagined version of the actress’ iconic look, featuring a black leather bra, criss-crossed straps across her midriff, slashed-up leather pants, long black gloves, and a saweet cat mask to match. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO HERE!

To make the post even better, the Catwoman herself popped in for the video, making an iconic cameo as she checked out Saweetie’s look. After the two shared an intense stare down, Halle eventually approved of the impersonation, with Saweetie leaping off the roof at the end of the clip, Catwoman style. “Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it,” Saweetie captioned the post.

The Catwoman love came shortly after Halle posted on Twitter about fans now taking to the 2004 flick which, when it came out, didn’t go over so well with critics. “I’m seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago,” Halle joked. Lucky for Halle, Saweetie brought the star and her iconic role out to be celebrated!

I’m seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago 😂 https://t.co/NI8oKeKsDT — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 26, 2021

“ single ” status after splitting from boyfriend Quavo , 30 earlier this year. In addition to posting sexy Instagrams, the “My Type” rapper has been putting in the time to “perfect” her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, which was originally set to drop on June 25, but has since been delayed. Saweetie has been looking better than ever these days since declaring her

“I went to Paris to finish my album [and] now I’m just living with it to ensure it’s perfect,” Saweetie shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLIfe in August. “A new album is something serious. I need to know that when I release this kid of mine because as artists we feel our products are our babies, that no matter what anybody says, I’ll know that it’s my best work. I’m really challenging myself and I just want to ensure that I put out a body of work that [will] symbolize art.”