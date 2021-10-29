Kris Jenner Dresses Up As Cruella de Vil For Ellen DeGeneres’ Final Halloween Show — Watch

Hide the Dalmatians! Kris Jenner dresses as Cruella de Vil for ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s final Halloween episode. Watch a sneak peek here.

Move over, Glenn Close. For Ellen DeGeneres’ final Halloween show on her eponymous talk show, Kris Jenner dresses as a convincing Cruella de Vil. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 65, appears as a guest in the episode on Friday, Oct. 29; and in a sneak peek shared ahead of the festivities, fans get a glimpse of Kris’ costume — as well as updates about her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

The TV personality appears on stage in an all-black ensemble complete with the signature Cruella black and white split wig. She also carries the 101 Dalmatians villain’s smoke pipe, to which Ellen — dressed as “Future Ellen,” an older version of herself to represent the next phase of her life following the end of her long-running talk show — quips, “I don’t think you’re allowed to smoke here.” After some back and forth, it’s revealed that the show’s costume department whipped up Kris’ outfit last minute.

“Yeah, because I literally called you yesterday and said, ‘We need you. Can you come?’ and you switched everything around and said, ‘I don’t have a costume,’ and we said, ‘Whatever you want, we’ll make it,'” Ellen explains in the sneak peek. Kris jokes in response, “That’s right, so I decided to wear one of my normal outfits that I wear everyday. I feel really comfortable.” Kris then reveals that her family loves to go all out on Halloween, adding that she has dressed as Cruella before.

She tells the host that when her children were younger, she dressed as Cruella and had them dress as the Dalmatians. “Is that wrong?” she asks, before adding, “They were little enough where they did what I said.” Kris, for her part, recently shared a throwback photo of the costume on Instagram. She shared costumes from Halloweens’ past on October 26 and captioned the post, “Love looking back at our family Halloween costumes over the years!!! So many amazing memories!!!”

In the sneak peek, Ellen mentions that Kim’s viral 2021 Met Gala look will be a popular Halloween costume this year. The SKIMS founder, 41, wore an all-black, face-obscuring Balenciaga outfit to fashion’s most exclusive event in September. According to her mom, she couldn’t see or breathe with it on. Kris tells Ellen that her boyfriend Corey Gamble had to lead Kim around and assist with her dramatic $10K ponytail. “He was somebody pulling her around and a hairstylist at the same time,” she jokes in the clip.

Watch the sneak peek above and catch the full episode on NBC at 3 p.m.