Jordyn Woods Slays As Little Red Riding Hood With BF Karl As The Big Bad Wolf

Jordyn Woods transformed into the iconic storybook character for Halloween as her beau, Karl-Anthony Towns, served by her side with an equally impressive look.

What a lovely Halloween costume you have, dear! Jordyn Woods simply slayed on Friday, Oct. 29, wearing a Little Red Riding hood costume while posing with her Big Bad Wolf boyfriend, Karl Anthony-Towns. The influencer served in a black corset with red lacing over a white peasant top and a red-and-white-checked skirt. She completed the look with white fishnets, a red cape, and pigtails, holding a picnic basket in her hands and sporting a “wolf scratch” on her cheek. Karl was situated behind her in the photos, menacingly holding her shoulders as the wolf. The basketball player wore jeans, a tattered white t-shirt, and had fangs and pointed ears along with some seriously cool wolf makeup.

“[S]tumbled out of the towns and into the woods,” Jordyn brilliantly captioned the post, playing on both of their last names per the well-known fairytale. The 24-year-old posted numerous photos in the series, showing she and Karl, 25, posed in front of a large “HAPPY HALLOWEEN” sign as well as a close up of the couple.

Jordyn and Karl celebrated their first anniversary back in May, each taking to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate the occasion. The pair first made it official during Jordyn’s Sept. 23 birthday celebration in Mexico. The model opened up to HollywoodLife at the time, talking details in an EXCLUSIVE interview about their coming together as a couple. “I think we are two young ambitious people and we found comfort in each other,” she said, explaining that while she and Karl were in love, they weren’t yet looking to start a family — like her former BFF Kylie Jenner, who had a baby at age 20.

“Of course, one day in the future I would like to have a time to settle down and have a family of my own. But right now I don’t want things to go way too fast … You know, things are awesome. I am excited. I am excited for the day when it comes, but I am not pushing for it any time soon.”