’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Preview: Armando’s Dad Refuses To Come To His Wedding

Armando makes a last-ditch effort to get his dad to come to his wedding in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.’ Armando’s dad tells his son it’s better if he stays home.

Armando wants his father to come to his wedding to Kenneth, but he’s not getting his hopes up. “Knowing that my dad is still not where I thought he was mentally, it’s extremely difficult to contact him to tell him about my wedding ’cause I know he doesn’t want to hear about it. It’s like, I know that I’m calling only to be hurt,” Armando says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 31 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Armando gives his dad one last chance to change his mind. Armando calls his father to “personally invite” him to come to the wedding.”I don’t want to go over there,” Armando’s dad says. “I don’t want to go there… It’s better if I stay here at home.”

Armando mentions possibly just coming to the ceremony and not the reception. “I’m uncomfortable with that,” his dad replies. Armando says, “I won’t be comfortable with you not there.”

His father tells Armando, “I support you and I will always support you, but right now I’m not… I’m not ready to be there.” Armando’s father and sister will be, though. The realization that his father is not coming is truly devastating for Armando.

“To hear from his own voice and him confirm that he isn’t coming to the wedding is hard to hear. I wasn’t expecting to hear this,” Armando admits. He takes the high road with his father and says there will be a chair and food for him if he changes his mind.

“If he’s not here, I don’t know how our relationship will be from here on out,” Armando confesses. “Like, if he isn’t there, I don’t want to see him, I don’t want to talk to him.” 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.