Yolanda Hadid Exits Daughter Gigi’s Apartment After Zayn Malik Denies ‘Striking’ Her — Photo

Yolanda Hadid departed her daughter Gigi’s New York City apartment on Thursday, Oct. 28 amid brewing family drama.

Yolanda Hadid, 57, appeared calm and collected as she exited daughter Gigi Hadid’s apartment in New York City. The Oct. 28 sighting came just hours after Gigi’s partner Zayn Malik, 28, denied “striking” Yolanda via a tweeted statement. Yolanda sported an all black ensemble with black boots and a cropped windbreaker as she held onto a Dior book tote and a coffee tumbler. The Dutch-born model kept her short blonde hair clicked back into a pony tail, finishing the outfit with a pair of sunglasses.

In Zayn’s statement responding to the reports, the British singer said he wanted to maintain the privacy of his 1-year-old daughter Khai. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” he wrote in a tweeted statement. “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Zayn acknowledged “divisiveness” in the family as he concluded his statement. “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” he penned. “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” Zayn concluded. 

Gigi embraces her mother Yolanda at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. (Shutterstock)

Beyond his tweeted statement, the “Pillow Talk” singer denied allegations of striking Yolanda directly in a statement to TMZ. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said to the online outlet.

Gigi, 26, and Zayn welcomed their first child Khai in September 2020. The couple have kept their baby girl shrouded in privacy, and have yet to share any photos of the little girls face via social media. Gigi is, however, regularly seen walking around New York City with her baby girl covered in a stroller.