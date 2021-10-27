See Pics

Kendall Jenner Strips Down To Sexy White Lingerie As She Teases Halloween Costume — Photos

Kendall Jenner
ALO/MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner looks Stunning as she dresses as 'Ariel' from 'The Little Mermaid' for a Halloween party in Beverly Hills, CA Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5125471 311019 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna and friends dress up as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for Halloween in New York City.Pictured: rihannaRef: SPL879837 011114 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kendall Jenner is seen in Los Angeles, California.Pictured: Kendall Jenner,TinasheDennis GrahamKendall JennerRef: SPL1614980 011117 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights
Cardi B iHeart Radio Powerhouse at the Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, USA - 27 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Evening Writer

Kendall Jenner turned up the heat in a recent Instagram post, sharing some sexy shots of a ‘corpse bride’ costume that featured white hot lingerie.

Happy Halloween from Kendall Jenner! The model took to her Instagram recently to show off one of her Halloween costumes for the holiday, sharing her version of the Corpse Bride titular character — a sexy version, that is. “4 days till halloween yer corpse bride,” Kendall captioned the post which contained a series of four sultry shots. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE!

The pics, taken by talented photographer Dana Trippe, featured the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a white lingerie bra top and matching thong with a large flower piece over the front right strap. The 25-year-old accessorized the look with sky-high, Mary Jane-style white platform heels, a long, lace-embellished veil, elbow-length, sheer white gloves, and a pearl choker. Kendall also shared more shots of the look in her stories, showing off a bridal-style corset in one of the shots and a Victorian-esque corset over a long satin dress in another, her beautiful brunette locks worn half-up.

ALO/MEGA
Kendall Jenner poses for Alo Yoga in a recent campaign. (ALO/MEGA)

Kendall wrote “Scorpio” over one of her photo posts, celebrating her astrological sign. The signature Vogue cover girl was born Nov. 3, and since her birthday falls close to Halloween, she often celebrates the occasion around the holiday. Last year, Kendall threw a Halloween-themed birthday party in West Hollywood, CA, and it turned out to be a star-studded affair. Kendal’s sister Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott were in attendance as well as other stars like Justin Beiber and rapper Quavo.

Related Gallery

Kylie Vs. Kendall Jenner Hottest Halloween Costumes -- Photos

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - After earlier hosting a Halloween party of her own at Blind Dragon, Kendall Jenner attends Drake's after party at Delilah. The model and reality star showd off her slim figure in a fringed gold minidress and clear heels. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenner & Tyga arrive to his Halloween party at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood.Pictured: Kylie Jenner and Tyga,Kylie JennerTygaRef: SPL1383761 301016 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kendall Jenner is seen in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Tinashe Dennis Graham Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL1614980 011117 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights

Although the bash appeared to have a large attendance list, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that the birthday girl rented out the venue so it contained a “small guest list” with only pals she knew personally. “Kendall bought out the entire venue and was telling people it was a small guest list,” the source shared. For the party, Kendall dressed as Pamela Anderson in her 1996 flick Barb Wire while sister Kylie showed up as a sexy green snake.