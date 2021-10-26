See Pic

Chrissy Teigen Stuns In Little Black Dress With Deep-Plunging Neckline In NYC — Photo

Chrissy Teigen had a stellar Little Black Dress moment in NYC recently, smiling as she walked to her taping of ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ See the gorgeous pic here!

Chrissy Teigen was all smiles on Tuesday as she headed to a taping of Watch What Happens Live, sporting a sexy black dress in the process! The cookbook author, 35, strutted her stuff in New York City on Oct. 26 in a glamorous little black dress that was definitely giving Breakfast at Tiffany‘s vibes — with a twist! The mini dress had spaghetti straps and a deep low V-cut, billowing out at the waist with a bow-like design and cut at her upper thighs, showing off some killer gams.

The model paired the look with strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, with sparkling drop earrings and a similar style barrette holding back part of her sun-kissed bronde bob.

Chrissy’s spot on the Andy Cohen-hosted, late night talk show was the second in her busy line up of television appearances, as she also had an interview on the Today show earlier in the morning. The interview with Today marked Chrissy’s first since she recently stepped out of public view after getting slammed for cyber bullying Courtney Stodden, 27,  in the pasts. Courtney was a teenager at the time.

After Courtney called out Chrissy, social media users came for the Lip Sync Battle host on Twitter, bringing up Chrissy’s harsh old tweets. After avoiding the heat of the moment, Chrissy returned to social media on June 14 with a new, lengthy apology. “I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,’” she wrote. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

Chrissy called her resurfaced tweets “awful” and admitted she was “truly ashamed” of her behavior. “I’ve apologized publicly to one person,” she continued, referring to the initial May 12 apology she wrote to Courtney. “But there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to. I’m in the process of reaching out to the people I insulted. I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs.”