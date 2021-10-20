See Pics

Dakota Fanning Rocks Retro Blue Swimsuit While On The Amalfi Coast In Italy — Photo

EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Fanning seen in a one-piece swimsuit filming "Ripley" in Strani, Amalfi Coast. 20 Oct 2021 Pictured: Dakota Fanning seen in a one-piece swimsuit filming "Ripley" in Strani, Amalfi Coast. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA797893_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Daktota Fanning looked stunning as ever when she was photographed in a blue plaid swimsuit while filming Showtime’s ‘Ripley’ in the Amalfi Coast on Oct. 20.

Dakota Fanning looked gorgeous in this blue, one piece swimsuit! The barefoot blonde beauty was seen frolicking on the beach while filming in the Amalfi Coast for Showtime’s Ripley on Oct. 20.

The 27-year-old actress opted to go makeup-free and styled her platinum blonde hair parted down the middle and tied into a loose ponytail for the shot. She showcased her toned physique while wearing a blue plaid swimsuit, beachside. The chic swimwear had thin white geometric shapes throughout and thin straps, which delivered the ultimate retro vibe.

Dakota Fanning seen in a one-piece swimsuit filming “Ripley” in Strani, Amalfi Coast. 20 Oct 2021. (MEGA)

As fans would know, the series, Ripley, has been in the works for two years and is based on books by Patricia Highsmith. The star-studded crew includes Oscar winner Steven Zaillian, who not only serves as a writer on the production but will also direct the entire first season in addition to serving as an executive producer.

Dakota Fanning 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020
Dakota Fanning 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020 Wearing Dior, Custom

“Dakota Fanning is the perfect choice to play the deliciously complicated Marge opposite Andrew Scott’s Tom Ripley,” said Amy Israel, EVP Scripted Programming at Showtime. “She’s an actor that brings smarts and vulnerability to every part, with so much bubbling beneath the surface. We can’t wait to see her sink her teeth into this role in Steve Zaillian’s Ripley.”

Dakota Fanning rocked a cute one-piece swimsuit while filming Ripley in Strani, Amalfi Coast on Oct. 20. (MEGA)

This isn’t the first time the actress has stunned in a plaid swimsuit. Earlier this year, on Feb. 23 the star and her look-alike younger sister Elle Fanning, 22, celebrated her birthday with a new fun and eye-catching video! The  Coraline actress wore a red, yellow, and green plaid bikini while having some fun in the pool. In the fun clip, which you can see here, Dakota rapped along to Cardi B‘s hit song “WAP” without missing a beat as she looked at the camera.

It comes as no surprise that the two celebrated her birthday together as they have an undeniable sisterly bond. She even added a sweet caption alongside the post, making it even more special. “Yes, there’s a lot more where this video came from. Happy 27 Birthday to the one who apparently is an actual alien from the future,” the doting sibling cheekily wrote. “A psychic told me you are a more advanced human being than the rest of us and have come to the past to help us all along. I love you doesn’t come close to how I feel.”