Rebel Wilson Rocks $1250 Gucci Sweatshirt While Shopping In Beverly Hills

Rebel Wilson is ready for sweater weather. The actress kept it cozy in a Gucci sweatshirt during a shopping trip in Los Angeles.

With sweater weather approaching in Los Angeles, Rebel Wilson stepped out in a cozy cotton Gucci sweatshirt to do some shopping on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The Australian actress, 41, wore a white $1,250 Gucci 100 sweatshirt with red varsity lettering as she departed a store in Beverly Hills, finishing the look with stylish black trousers and nude pointed toe flats.

The shopping excursion comes after the Pitch Perfect star shared some of her frustrations with the public’s fixation on her weight. After she embarked on what she coined her “Year of Health” at the beginning of 2020, Rebel shed 60 pounds. In a recent interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph published on October 16, Rebel addressed the obsession surrounding her health journey.

“In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I produced and one, Jojo Rabbit, which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” Rebel said. “Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight. When I was at my heaviest, I also had the most international attention on me.”

While she was perplexed that “people are so obsessed with it,” Rebel said, “But I get it,” citing her fixation on Oprah Winfrey’s previous health journey. “Oprah is one of my heroes,” Rebel continued. “She’s certainly struggled with eating issues and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that.”

For the Isn’t It Romantic star, the health journey was never about reaching a specific number on a scale. In an interview with PEOPLE in November 2020, Rebel revealed she “wasn’t loving [herself] enough,” adding that the weight loss stemmed from a desire to reconnect with her body and health. She even offered some sage health advice.

“You never want it to be about the number, because it really isn’t about that,” she told the outlet. “It’s about: I was doing some unhealthy things to my body and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person. . . I would say to everyone out there don’t be obsessed about how much you actually weigh. It’s more about all the healthy practices, and then the changes to your whole lifestyle.”