Christie Brinkley, 67, Wears Slinky Nude Dress With High Slit To Ad Week NY — Photos

Christie Brinkley is ready for cozy season! The model looked stylish in a nude autumnal knit dress while at Ad Week in New York.

Christie Brinkley looked autumnal chic in New York on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The former model and entrepreneur, 67, dressed to impress in a cozy knit nude dress with a high leg slit and cut-out shoulders while on stage for Advertising Week. She completed the look with strappy heels in a warm brown hue.

The entrepreneur attended the annual event for advertisers, marketers, and technologists to help market Bellissima, her collection of vegan Prosecco and sparkling wines. On stage on Tuesday at the event, Christie joined Katie Kempner for a discussion on all things entrepreneurship, her wine brand, and social media.

The former model launched Bellissima in 2016, crediting her mother for her love of bubbly. “I’ve always been a big Champagne girl. My mom always drank Champagne,” she told Dallas Morning News at the time, adding of concocting vegan products: “When I first started drinking wine, I wondered why there weren’t more organic wines out there. People are becoming much more aware of which foods are dirty or clean.”

During her discussion on Tuesday, Christie also chatted about staying fit and finding joy during these strange COVID-19 times. On top of being a wine enthusiast, the former Sports Illustrated cover star is an exercise enthusiast, often documenting her workouts on Instagram.

The model appeared on the HollywoodLife podcast in May and opened up about the exercising difficulties she faced after suffering wrist and arm injuries, which required surgery, on Dancing With the Stars in 2019. “I went through a phase right before I did my hip, where I was in probably the worst shape of my life,” she said. “After I broke my arm doing Dancing with the Stars, I never got my hand back properly. And when I fell, that pushed my shoulder out, but that was never addressed.”

Christie continued, “So I faced for the first time in my life… I was like, ‘how do I exercise?'” The model turned to a spinning class to get in the cardio, explaining that she refused to give in to the injuries: “I think that’s how you get old,” she added. “When you get injured and you give up and give in, instead of fighting back and saying, ‘Nope, unacceptable. I’m going to find my way around this, and I’m just going to get better period.’”