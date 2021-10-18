See Pic

Shanna Moakler Wears Barely-There Crop Top After Ex Travis Barker Proposes To Kourtney Kardashian

News Writer

After sharing a cryptic message following ex-husband Travis Barker’s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian, Shanna Moakler stepped out in Los Angeles in a crop top.

Following the news of her ex-husband’s engagement, Shanna Moakler stepped out in Los Angeles in a cream crop top and blue tie-dye pants on Monday, Oct. 18. The former model, 46, was spotted at a gas station in a black surgical face mask and aviator sunglasses.

Shanna Moakler pumps gas in a crop top in Los Angeles on October 18

The sighting comes after her former husband Travis Barker proposed to girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian over the weekend. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, popped the question to the Poosh founder, 42, on October 17 in Montecito, California after 10 months of dating.

Kourtney shared a snapshot of the extravagant proposal on the beach on Instagram, captioning the post with “forever.” The two could be seen in the middle of red roses that form the shape of a heart. Following the news, Kourtney’s sister Kim shared a clip of the two kissing that showed off the massive diamond engagement ring.

While the Kardashian and Jenner family is elated about the impending nuptials, the same probably cannot be said for all. Following the engagement news, Shanna, who was married to Travis between 2004 and 2008, shared a cryptic Instagram Story on Monday morning that has since been interpreted as a dig at the news.

The former model shared a text image that read, “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.” The timing is certainly fishy. Plus, the former beauty pageant winner has publicly shaded her ex-husband’s relationship with Kourtney before, calling their PDA “weird” in an interview with PEOPLE in May.

“I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time,” she told the outlet. “However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes].” Still, she maintained that she harbored no “ill will” against Kourtney. “I’m really, genuinely happy for him,” Shanna added. “I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy.”

She added, “As long as she’s good to my children, that’s truly all I really care about.” She and Travis share daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 18, together. Kourtney is also mom to Penelope, 9, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The couple’s children, for their part, are thrilled about the engagement.

Landon and Alabama were in attendance during the proposal, sharing celebratory Instagram messages soon after. As for Kourtney’s children, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife that the kids are happy. “The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family. They adore Travis and they love their blended family,” the source said, adding that Travis is “extremely hands-on” and “a good father,” which is “one of the things that attracted [Kourtney] most to him.”