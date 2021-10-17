See Pics

Kendall Jenner & BFF Hailey Baldwin Reunite For Dinner At Nobu In Twinning Blazers — Photos

Hailey Baldwin & Kendal Jenner
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Girls night out! BFFs Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner stepped out for sushi at Nobu Malibu on Oct. 16 in some stylish outfits.

BFF duo Hailey Baldwin, 24, and Kendall Jenner, 25, looked straight off the runway for this girls’ night out! The supermodels hit up celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu on Saturday, Oct. 16 for a sushi dinner in ’90s inspired ensembles. Hailey was on-trend in a lavender colored suit with an oversized blazer and trouser. She added a plush burgundy clutch for a fall touch, which matched her manicure.

Hailey Baldwin & Kendall Jenner
Best friends Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner were spotted at Nobu on Oct. 16. (BACKGRID)

Justin Bieber’s wife looked flawless with her glowing skin, plum colored lipstick and loosely curled hair! Earlier in the evening, the Rhode Beauty founder (which has yet to be launched) shared a selfie to Instagram of her makeup look, simply writing ‘FALL.’  Kendall twinned with a blazer look of her own, channeling The Matrix with a long black leather version. The 818 Tequila founder added a white cropped tank top.

The girls were joined by director Michael D. Ratner — who shared a group shot to his own Instagram account — along with Camila Morrone, Charlotte Lawrence and others at the outdoor, ocean view table.

Kendall has had a busy last few days before landing back in Los Angeles: the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been actively promoting her popular 818 Tequila line with appearances in Chicago and New York City! She was all around town in the Windy City on Oct. 12, where she signed over 100 bottles and snapped selfies with fans at places like Jewel Osco, Binny’s, Giuliana and Bill Rancic‘s RPM Seafood, Mariano’s, Gold Coast Market and Avli on the Park, before grabbing lunch at Pizzeria Portofino.

Kendall Jenner
Kendal Jenner promotes her 818 Tequila in Chicago. (Sophie Sahara)

She then headed to the Big Apple where she hit up the Cathèdrale bar inside the Moxy East Village hotel on Oct. 14. Kendall looked gorgeous in a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble as she arrived to the NYC hotspot, posing for photos outside.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner poses at her 818 party, held at Cathèdrale in NYC. (Sophie Sahara)

Kendall launched her alcohol brand back in August after months of teasing the product on social media. Hailey has also been proven to be a fan of 818, enjoying the tequila on several dinner occasions and in a hilarious episode of “Who’s In My Bathroom?” on Youtube.