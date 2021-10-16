Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Step Out Before His Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been showing up and showing out in the fashion department while visiting New York City!

Couples who color coordinate together, stay together. It seems Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker put this theory to the test when they stepped out in New York City on October 15 in matching monochromatic outfits. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was spotted heading out to dinner at The Polo Bar with the Blink-182 drummer and the pair twinned in head-to-toe black ensembles.

Kourt, who also saw the Broadway musical Hadestown later in the night, stunned in a silk, strapless top which she paired with tailored trousers and square toed boots. She accessorized with a fuzzy black handbag and styled her dark brown tresses in a wavy blowout. She locked hands with her boyfriend, who matched her in a plain black tee, jeans, and combat boots, as they headed back to their hotel.

Earlier in the day, they were spotted out and about in Soho — this time in matching white outfits! Kourt opted for a trench coat, leather dress and knee-high boots, as she carried a black handbag and wore black sunglasses. As fans would know, Travis is set to perform on Saturday Night Live tonight, which will be hosted by Rami Malek, 40. The musician been teasing an appearance via his Instagram stories — including posting a snap of a dressing room with his name.

Travis will most likely be supporting Young Thug — born Jeffery Lamar Williams — during one of his two performances. The Blink 182 drummer and the rapper have previously performed together during the latter’s Tiny Desk Series concert on NPR, so it wouldn’t come as a huge surprise to fans.

It’s been a Kardashian affair at 30 Rock as of late — not even one week has passed since Kim Kardashian made her hosting debut, and she did not hold back on the jokes at her family’s expense. In “The People’s Kourt” sketch, the SKIMS founder, 40, poked fun at Kourt and Travis’ hot and heavy romance. While Kourtney is “happy” about Kim, sources recently told HollywoodLife that she was “bothered” by one joke.

“Kourtney is so happy for Kim and thinks she absolutely crushed her SNL appearance,” a source close to the family told HL. “Kourtney knows the name of the game and totally took it in stride,” however, “The line about Kourtney asking Travis to drum on her ass was not something that she wanted her kids to see.” The insider revealed Kourt was watching at home with her kids Penelope, 9, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and she was “bothered” that Kim “didn’t run that Travis stuff by her.” The source continued, “It took her by surprise. Kim said that she wanted to surprise her but it was not a pleasant surprise.” While Kourtney tuned in from the other side of the country, mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé made the trek to the Big Apple to support Kim during her historic appearance — and even appeared in a few sketches.