Howie Mandel Reveals Why He Fainted At Starbucks While Updating Fans On His Health

On the latest episode of his podcast, Howie Mandel opened up about what led to his fainting spell at a Starbucks in California on Oct. 13.

Howie Mandel was back at work on his podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, on Oct. 14, just one day after he fainted and was briefly hospitalized. To kick off the Oct. 14 episode, Howie’s daughter, Jackelyn Schultz, had him assure her that he was doing okay following the episode one day prior. He insisted that he was doing fine, and he was bubbly and energized as ever as he discussed what happened. He also shared some unexpected details about what led up to the fainting episode.

“The thing is that I was dehydrated,” Howie confirmed. “I had a colonoscopy a few days ago. I don’t know if you know, but they empty you out. You take a drink and you empty out. I had consensual diarrhea for an entire night. Then I was dehydrated. From the moment I woke up from the colonoscopy, I went to work — I did Logan Paul’s podcast, and I did a podcast here, and then all I kind of lived on was coffee and caffeine, which also exacerbates dehydration.”

Howie proved his sense of humor is still intact, too, when he jokingly added, “It was also the price of the caramel macchiato vente that threw me over the edge.” As Jackelyn peppered him with questions about exactly what went down, Howie explained that it wasn’t as bad as it seemed. “I got really dizzy and I couldn’t stand up, but I don’t think I ever lost consciousness,” he said. “I got totally soaked with sweat. For someone who’s dehydrated, I had a lot of sweat in me, so that also exacerbated the dehydration. And then the next thing I know, I was surrounded by the fire department, and they took me to the hospital.” At the hospital, Howie said he had tests done on his heart and was told that he’s doing “really good.” He was also given an IV to help re-hydrate.

Just hours after the hospitalization on Oct. 13, Howie broke his silence about the situation on Twitter. “I am home and doing better,” he wrote. “I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!”