Bill Gates Is Beaming As He Arrives In NYC Ahead Of Daughter Jessica’s Wedding — Photos

Bill Gates looked happy as can be arriving in NYC for his daughter Jennifer’s upcoming wedding, touching down via helicopter with family friends.

Bill Gates, 65, was all smiles when he arrived in New York City for his daughter Jennifer‘s wedding this Saturday, touching down at the heliport with family and friends. The Microsoft founder exited a helicopter with a small group of people and looked excited for the upcoming big day. He was dressed casual for the occasion, sporting a brown polo shirt, navy blue trousers, and sneakers. Bill also carried a brown leather bag and also wrapped a long-sleeve sweater around his waist.

Bill’s arrival in the city comes after his ex-wife, Melinda Gates, 57, touched down ahead of the big event to spend some time with Jennifer. The mother-daughter duo took on the big city, photographed outside the famed Plaza Hotel on Oct. 13 as they geared up for Jennifer to walk down the aisle with fiancé Nayel Nassar, 30, a millionaire equestrian. Melinda and Jennifer also hit up Tribeca’s Salon M while the mom was in town — a spa which includes massages, manicures, and pedicures. Despite their separation, both parents looked happier than ever to support their oldest daughter ahead of her nuptials.

Before spending time with her mother, Jennifer was spotted in Manhattan grabbing coffee with an unidentified friend. She was also seen heading into Sania’s Brow Bar, where she stayed for 20 minutes. The ginger-haired beauty also had fun at a pre-wedding party thrown by her mom last month. Jennifer’s fiancé Nayel Nassar, 30, was also spotted in NYC at one point, sitting in his car and smiling while hanging out with his soon-to-be wife. The Gates family reportedly had heavy security in two, including seven guards and four vehicles.

Jennifer’s farm — where the wedding will reportedly take place — was gifted to her by her parents following her graduation from Stanford University. The venue, containing 124 acres, is set up with large pavilions with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and is valued at $16 million. We’re sure the wedding will look spectacular and can’t wait to see photos from the event!