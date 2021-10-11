‘7 Little Johnstons’ Exclusive Trailer: Trent & Amber May Adopt A 6th Child — Watch

The TLC series ‘7 Little Johnstons’ returns on November 16, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE trailer of the new episodes. Trent and Amber may be expanding the family!

The Johnston family may be getting bigger! In this EXCLUSIVE trailer for the all-new season of 7 Little Johnstons, Trent asks Alex and Emma about adding another kid to the mix. “What would you say if we were going to expand our family?” Trent asks.

The question takes Alex and Emma by surprise. “Oh my gosh, mom and dad are considering adopting another kid,” Alex says. Trent and Amber, along with Alex and Emma, do end up FaceTiming a young man in the final moments of the trailer.

This season will feature major changes for the Johnston family. Jonah bought a house, so he’s starting the moving process. However, he hasn’t told Ashley just yet.

Anna is also moving into her own place, while Liz is celebrating her 2-year anniversary with her boyfriend Brice as well. When she asks Brice about getting his own place, he admits that he hopes to come live with her.

“What I see in the future for me and Liz is us just living the rest of our lives together,” he tells Liz. “These two years with her have been nothing but amazing.”

After 26 years, Trent resigns from his job. He hasn’t been “happy” with his job for a while now. However, Amber begins to wonder when Trent will get another job.

