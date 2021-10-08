Watch

Sonja Morgan & Lookalike Daughter Quincy Stun In Photoshoot For Her 21st Birthday — Watch

Sonja Morgan & daughter Quincy
Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Yasmin Le Bon and Amber Le BonChristian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition dinner, V&A Museum, London, UK - 29 Jan 2019
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon L.A. Dance Project Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Oct 2018
Kim Zolciak Biermann and daughter Brielle chat to Kyle Richards as they leave Khloe Kardashian's baby shower in Los Angeles, California. The mother-daughter duo were seen leaving the Hotel Bel Air together after celebrating the imminent birth of Khloe's first child - a girl - with Tristan Thompson. Kim received an umbrella escort to her car as she left, but daughter Brielle was left to brave the rainy weather. Pictured: Kim Zolciak Biermann,Brielle Biermann,Kim Zolciak Biermann Brielle Biermann Kyle Richards Ref: SPL1669977 100318 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Evening Writer

Sonja Morgan posed with daughter Quincy for her 21st birthday photoshoot and fans couldn’t tell who was who!

We know “ageless” was a term co-opted by The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Ramona Singer for her skincare business, but her RHONY co-star, Sonja Morgan, continues to fully embody that sentiment. The 57-year-old posed with her daughter, Quincy, 21, in an Instagram video on Thursday, October 7 to celebrate Quincy’s 21st birthday, and fans pointed out how gorgeous Sonja looked as well!

“Here’s what 21 looks like,” the “Real Housewives of New York City” star, 57, captioned her Instagram post. “Happy Birthday my dearest, light of my life, center of my universe.” Quincy also commented under the post, “I LOVE YOU.”

Quincy celebrated her birthday with a lavish party at the Arlo Hotel in New York City, as Sonja shared in the second video on the Instagram post. The quick clip showcased Quincy’s delicious-looking three tiered birthday cake with sparklers firing off on top and numerous friends around for the event. The newly of-age Quincy also shared a snap of the drink menu to her Instagram story, Page Six reported, which included a drink called the “SonjaRita.”

Sonja Morgan & daughter Quincy

Related Gallery

Celebrity Grandmother & Granddaughter Lookalikes: PICS

Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow 25th Annual EMA Awards, Los Angeles, America - 24 Oct 2015
Debbie Reynolds and Billie Lourd 21st Screen Actors Guild Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, America - 25 Jan 2015
Diane von Furstenberg, Talita von Furstenberg. Designer Diane von Furstenberg, left, and Talita von Furstenberg attend the Spring/Summer 2020 Savage X Fenty show, presented by Amazon Prime, at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Sept, 10, 2019, in New York NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 - Savage X Fenty, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2019

Sonja joined the New York Housewives back in 2010, but has shared much about her private life, but her daughter Quincy was always off limits. Speaking with Page Six in 2018, the mom said of having Quincy on the show, “I just don’t think it’s good. I mean I know how to handle it and I’ll handle myself and I chose it. But I don’t think I should drag anyone else into it, especially a young kid.”

She continued in the interview, “I wanted to provide for my daughter emotional and financial security and you know, no blips for her while she’s getting her education, which education for me as a woman that supports women, you know, is everything.”

Sonja shares Quincy with John Adams Morgan, 91, great-grandson of John Pierpont Morgan who founded J.P. Morgan & Co. Sonja and John were married in 1998 and split in 2006. Although the pair have been separated for a while, Sonja shared her struggles with her feelings about the divorce on RHONY on numerous occasions, noting how much the separation took a toll on her. Even so, she and Quincy maintain a close relationship.