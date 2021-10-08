Fashion

Kim Kardashian Shows Support In ‘Yeezy’ For Kanye West As She Preps For ‘SNL’ – Photos

Lifestyle Director

Kim Kardashian was out in NYC rocking yet another puffy coat while prepping for her appearance on ‘SNL.’

Kim Kardashian, 40, has been rocking a ton of cool outfits lately while prepping for her highly anticipated appearance on Saturday Night Live. The mother-of-four was out in New York City on Oct. 7 when she left NBC studios wearing a massive oversized red Balenciaga Padded Leather Coat on top of a Yeezy x Gap sweatshirt.

The puffy floor-length coat covered up her entire body and she accessorized with neon pink heeled boots, a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a crystal-embellished Balenciaga Hourglass Bag. Under the jacket, you could clearly see the hood of her faded blue sweatshirt from her Kanye West’s clothing line.

Kim kept her shoes and bag from her outfit earlier in the day when she rocked a hot pink crushed velvet blacker with matching satin pants and boots. She chose to go shirtless underneath the blazer and she topped her look off with matching gloves and pointed-toe heeled boots. Kim accessorized with massive, chunky silver hoop earrings, black sunglasses, and a sparkly silver purse.

Just one day before, Kim was rehearsing for SNL when she arrived in a similar Balenciaga look featuring a pair of skintight black leather pants, a tight metallic black spandex long-sleeve top, and an oversized black leather puffy vest on top. Leather accessories including a black hat, brown gloves, and a red tote bag completed her look.

Ever since Kim landed in NYC, her outfits have been nothing short of perfect and when she’s not covered up in puffy coats, she is usually wearing some sort of spandex ensemble.

One of our favorite outfits from her was when she rocked a pair of skintight black Balenciaga Synthetic Cosmetic Pantashoe leggings with a three-quarter sleeve Balenciaga Knotted Crepe Top. The top was cinched in at her tiny waist and she added a pair of tight black gloves. On top of her outfit, she threw on a huge iridescent fluffy, floor-length Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2021 Coat that was made up of sparkly feathers.