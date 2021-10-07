Interview

Nick Cannon Claims Kim Kardashian Lied To Him About Sex Tape When they Dated: ‘She Broke My Heart’

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian West Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian exits Nobu after dinner with her mother Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
A stylish Kim Kardashian is seen leaving Jon & Vinny's restaurant after having dinner with Scooter Braun and his wife in Brentwood. It is worth mentioning that on Jon & Vinny's dinner menu there is a dish called "Ham & Yeezy.". 17 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA747391_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

In a new podcast interview, Nick Cannon opened up about his brief time dating Kim Kardashian, which was right around the time that her sex tape with Ray J went public.

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon dated from 2006 until 2007, and in a new interview on the Drink Champs podcast, he claims they were getting “serious” right around the time her sex tape with Ray J came out. Nick said that he was “really into” Kim, but admitted that she “broke his heart”. He also claimed that she lied to him about the Ray J sex tape, which was filmed in 2002 and released in 2007. “It started being all these rumors going around that it was this tape,” he recalled. “When I asked her about it, she denied it.”

Nick also reminisced about a time when he and Kim were out and actually ran into Ray J on the street. It was before the sex tape came out, but looking back, Nick remembers Ray J trying to warn him about what was to come. “I was holding [Kim’s] hand and literally from across the street, he was like, ‘You ain’t gonna wanna keep holding her hand soon, watch!'” Nick said. “And I’m thinking he’s just hating. And I’m wondering why he said that, and then there started to be these little rumors around that there was this tape.”

kim kardashian nick cannon
Kim Kardashian with Nick Cannon when they were a couple. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Shortly after the sex tape came out, Kim and Nick called it quits. “I just knew at the time, all my team was like, ‘Abort mission,'” Nick revealed. Back in 2012, he shared a similar story on The Howard Stern Show, when he claimed that he and Kim broke up because of her lie about the sex tape. Meanwhile, Kim previously said that her relationship with Nick was never as serious as he made it out to be. “[We were] never really a couple,” she told Complex in 2007. 

Related Gallery

Nick Cannon -- See Pics Of The Television Host

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Brittney Bell take their son out for a fun day at Disneyland. Nick, was seen taking his girlfriend and baby mama Brittany Bell out for her birthday to the happiest place on earth. The pair were seen strolling around the park with their son Golden around in a stroller as they rode many of the park's rides including space mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Buzz light year ride. Nick was seen keeping his head down and under a hoodie for most of the day and was largely unnoticed even though the park was relatively busy ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 09 Nov 2019 Pictured: Nick Cannon, Golden Cannon, Brittany Bell. Photo credit: Snorlax/ Blisters / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA545958_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nick Cannon poses for a portrait in New York to promote promoting his new show, "The Masked Singer Nick Cannon Portrait Session, New York, USA - 10 Dec 2018
Nick Cannon Teen Choice Awards, Portraits, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Aug 2018

reggie bush kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian dated Reggie Bush from 2007 until 2009. (Mediapunch/Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Following Kim’s split from Nick, she was famously in a relationship with Reggie Bush. She went on to marry Kris Humphries in 2011, but filed for divorce after just 72 days. In 2012, she started dating Kanye West, who she married in 2014. They have four kids together. In Feb. 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, but they’ve remained on amicable terms as co-parents in the months since. In fact, Kim even showed up to one of Kanye’s Donda album events in a wedding dress over the summer, and he’s reportedly been giving her advice ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Oct. 9.