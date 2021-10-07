Nick Cannon Claims Kim Kardashian Lied To Him About Sex Tape When they Dated: ‘She Broke My Heart’

In a new podcast interview, Nick Cannon opened up about his brief time dating Kim Kardashian, which was right around the time that her sex tape with Ray J went public.

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon dated from 2006 until 2007, and in a new interview on the Drink Champs podcast, he claims they were getting “serious” right around the time her sex tape with Ray J came out. Nick said that he was “really into” Kim, but admitted that she “broke his heart”. He also claimed that she lied to him about the Ray J sex tape, which was filmed in 2002 and released in 2007. “It started being all these rumors going around that it was this tape,” he recalled. “When I asked her about it, she denied it.”

Nick also reminisced about a time when he and Kim were out and actually ran into Ray J on the street. It was before the sex tape came out, but looking back, Nick remembers Ray J trying to warn him about what was to come. “I was holding [Kim’s] hand and literally from across the street, he was like, ‘You ain’t gonna wanna keep holding her hand soon, watch!'” Nick said. “And I’m thinking he’s just hating. And I’m wondering why he said that, and then there started to be these little rumors around that there was this tape.”

Shortly after the sex tape came out, Kim and Nick called it quits. “I just knew at the time, all my team was like, ‘Abort mission,'” Nick revealed. Back in 2012, he shared a similar story on The Howard Stern Show, when he claimed that he and Kim broke up because of her lie about the sex tape. Meanwhile, Kim previously said that her relationship with Nick was never as serious as he made it out to be. “[We were] never really a couple,” she told Complex in 2007.

Following Kim’s split from Nick, she was famously in a relationship with Reggie Bush. She went on to marry Kris Humphries in 2011, but filed for divorce after just 72 days. In 2012, she started dating Kanye West, who she married in 2014. They have four kids together. In Feb. 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, but they’ve remained on amicable terms as co-parents in the months since. In fact, Kim even showed up to one of Kanye’s Donda album events in a wedding dress over the summer, and he’s reportedly been giving her advice ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Oct. 9.